Donald Sterling Says He’s Not Racist, Attacks Magic Johnson

On Monday, CNN aired Anderson Cooper‘s interview with Donald Sterling. Without legal counsel or any public relations advisers on set, Sterling simply spoke from his mind. It was bizarre and uncomfortable, and might have made Sterling’s image in the eyes of the public even worse, just when we thought that wasn’t impossible.



Sterling starts off by interview by claiming he’s not a racist, and that he was baited into saying the remarks he made on the now very public audio tape. He is apologetic at times, but went into many tangents where he rambled, the most controversial of them being the part when he was asked about Magic Johnson:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Aside from questioning whether Magic was a role model, Sterling incorrectly says Magic has “the AIDS” and questions his contribution to the minority community. Immediately after the interview aired, commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement:

“I just read a transcript of Donald Sterling’s interview with Anderson Cooper and while Magic Johnson doesn’t need me to, I feel compelled on behalf of the NBA family to apologize to him that he continues to be dragged into this situation and be degraded by such a malicious and personal attack. The NBA Board of Governors is continuing with its process to remove Mr. Sterling as expeditiously as possible.”

Magic issued his own response on Twitter:

I'd rather be talking about these great NBA Playoffs than Donald Sterling's interview. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 13, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After this week, no more Sterling talk. Just the NBA Playoffs, my @Dodgers and my @LA_Sparks! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 13, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As for the legal implications of what Sterling said in last night’s interview, according to Michael McCann of Sports Illustrated, Sterling’s comments to Cooper will likely be used as evidence when the owners conduct a hearing to vote on removing him as owner of the Clippers. In addition, if any lawsuits are filed, these comments will also be admissible evidence in court.

When asked by Cooper whether he plans on fighting the league’s decision to remove him, Sterling dodged the question. But all signs point towards a lengthy and very publicly drawn out legal battle in the months ahead.

What did you think of the interview?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.