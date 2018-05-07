Donovan Mitchell Isn’t Happy James Harden’s Style Of Play May Earn Him An MVP

05.06.18 18 mins ago

James Harden and the Houston Rockets are one game away from making the conference finals. Houston won Game 4 against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, 100-87, to take a 3-1 series lead as things shift back to their gym for Game 5. Harden had an ok night by his standards, scoring 24 points, pulling down four rebounds, and dishing out three assists.

Harden did some of the stuff that has made him a polarizing player, most notably when he embellished this sequence to earn a foul against Dante Exum.

Harden is the best player in the NBA at getting to the charity stripe, but the way he does it oftentimes draws ire, as he has a reputation for flopping. This has drawn the ire of Donovan Mitchell, apparently, as Utah’s star rookie guard was caught criticizing the way the presumed league MVP plays the game.

