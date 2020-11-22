While the NBA is in the midst of the free agent frenzy, the new league year has also opened up extension negotiations for players entering the final year of their deals around the league. The one everyone is waiting on is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision regarding the supermax the Bucks have on the table for him, but there are others that can lock themselves in longterm to their current team as well.

Among those is Donovan Mitchell, who is at the top of the rookie class eligible for extensions this season, and given his continued improvement year over year, headlined by his production in Utah’s seven-game series loss against Denver, it comes as little surprise that Utah would make sure to lock him up. On Sunday, word emerged that the Jazz and Mitchell had agreed to a 5-year max extension, with $163 million guaranteed that could become worth up to $195 million if he’s selected to an All-NBA team next season, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski breaking the news.

The deal is guaranteed for $163M and could increase to the $195M by meeting the All-NBA criteria for the 2020-2021 season. https://t.co/llOeo4t1Xl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Mitchell has become one of the league’s best shooting guards/combo guards, averaging 24 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season as the Jazz earned the 6-seed in the West. The task now for Mitchell, who has seen an uptick in both production and efficiency in each of his three years in the league, is to help elevate the Jazz to more than just a solid playoff team and try to, along with the help of a strong supporting cast that will hopefully stay healthy this year, push them deeper into the playoffs in a crowded West.

As for the Jazz, locking down Mitchell was always going to happen, but next summer brings the real test of their belief in this squad as constructed when Rudy Gobert becomes extension eligible.