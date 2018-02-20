Getty Image

LeBron James‘ decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency and sign with the Miami Heat in 2010 is one of the most notable sports stories of the last decade. It changed the way free agency is thought of in the NBA, created a dominant team in Miami and influenced a number of NBA stars to reevaluate their own careers in the process.

It also heavily influenced countless young athletes, including one who was in the audience at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, Connecticut, back in 2010. It turns out one young star was actually there in attendance when James decided to leave Cleveland: Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.

Yahoo’s Dan Devine reported on Tuesday about Mitchell as part of a story about the younger generation of players in the league and their first interactions with the NBA. As it turns out, the Utah Jazz rookie and newest Slam Dunk Contest champion was indeed there when James made his now infamous Decision.