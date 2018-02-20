LeBron James‘ decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency and sign with the Miami Heat in 2010 is one of the most notable sports stories of the last decade. It changed the way free agency is thought of in the NBA, created a dominant team in Miami and influenced a number of NBA stars to reevaluate their own careers in the process.
It also heavily influenced countless young athletes, including one who was in the audience at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, Connecticut, back in 2010. It turns out one young star was actually there in attendance when James decided to leave Cleveland: Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.
Yahoo’s Dan Devine reported on Tuesday about Mitchell as part of a story about the younger generation of players in the league and their first interactions with the NBA. As it turns out, the Utah Jazz rookie and newest Slam Dunk Contest champion was indeed there when James made his now infamous Decision.
There’s a big difference between “The Decision” and L.James making a career decision in free-agency. Choosing a new team isn’t new. The Celtics Big 3 did it a few years before, Shaq did it all the way back in the 90’s when he left Orlando to sign with the Lakers. Hell, Chris Bosh left a franchise where he was a cornerstone to join D.Wade’s team in Miami just a couple days before James did the exact same thing.
“The Decision” TV special isn’t something you can turn into something positive by smashing in into the free-agent decision. Maybe someone will be able do some revisionist history on that egocentric clusters**k but they’re going to have to be a really good writer – that eliminates you, Nagelhout.