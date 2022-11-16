Dorian Finney-Smith Got Hit With A Paper Airplane During Mavs-Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers have had some pretty fantastic battles in recent years. The two teams met in the first round of the postseason in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns, and while the Clippers came out on top both times, the Mavericks gave them everything they could handle, with Luka Doncic using those series to establish himself as one of the NBA’s most lethal playoff performers.

But you know what neither of those series featured? That’s right: paper airplanes. The two teams squared off on Tuesday night in Dallas, and at one point in the first half, Mavs wing Dorian Finney-Smith tried to check Clippers forward Marcus Morris on the perimeter.

Morris was able to blow right past Finney-Smith, in part because Finney-Smith stopped playing defense altogether. The reason why was because someone, from somewhere in the building, threw a paper airplane onto the floor, which led to the veteran wing wondering what in the heck just happened.

A paper airplane flew on the court during the Mavs-Clippers game 😂✈️ pic.twitter.com/bBmbZJFcQP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2022

As you can see, the paper airplane getting thrown onto the floor and hitting a player led to things getting stopped for a second and the Clippers getting the ball out of bounds. We will close this blog with a reminder: If you go to an NBA game, please do not throw a paper airplane at anyone.