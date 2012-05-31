Draft Packs Presents 2012 Summer Collection Delivery 1

Now that summer is here, you know you gotta step up your game.has your back with an awesome – repeat: awesome – 2012 summer collection, featuring gear for all of the UNC and Detroit Pistons fans out there. If you’re in the market for some fresh new T’s, they’ve got you covered.

The first shirt is the “Dean’s Dream Team 1982,” which has Dean Smith, Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Sam Perkins in all of their championship glory. Draft Packs is helping to celebrate one of college ball’s first ever “Dream Teams” with these limited editions t-shirts available in Heather Grey and Vintage Blue.

The “Detroit Raiders” collection is just as dope. While they were winning back-to-back championships, the Pistons developed a reputation as hard asses who played raw and tough. Eventually, they declared themselves the “Raiders of the NBA.” Because of this, Draft Packs is bringing a vintage shirt straight from the office of Al Davis and his legendary Raiders squad.

And finally, there is the Bad Boys “Script,” a shirt that plays off the true grit of the Motor City. Detroit played a blue collar brand of ball behind people like Chuck Daly, Isiah Thomas, Dennis Rodman, Rick Mahorn, Bill Laimbeer and Joe Dumars. Draft Packs is honoring them with another limited edition shirt, available in black and Heather Grey.

You can shop and check out the rest of the collection at their online store.

