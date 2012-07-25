Draft Packs Presents: “Shaq Pack 1992”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.25.12 6 years ago
Draft Packs has been killing it all summer with their vintage looks. Now, they’re unveiling what could be their best pack yet: the “Shaq Pack 1992.” Twenty years ago, the biggest force since Wilt Chamberlain was drafted into the NBA at No. 1, and from the start, things were clearly going to be different. O’Neal would go on to dominant the NBA paint for two decades, and now on the anniversary of that fateful night for the Magic, you can have a chance to own a piece of history.

This limited edition snapback and t-shirt pack is available exclusively at their online store, and each product – the snapback, as well as the t-shirts, retails for $28.

Hit page 2 for a look at two more amazing t-shirts from the pack…

