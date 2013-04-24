Draft Packs Presents The Shaq Pack II, Pt. 1

With the recent re-release of Reebok’s Shaq Attaq, it was only fitting that Draft Packs is now unveiling The Shaq Pack II, Pt. 1. Draft Packs has always been known for showing love to the legends of the game, especially with an earlier collection for the Diesel, and this collection is no different. At the center of it is “The Rim Destroyer” tee, but still on the horizon for this collection will be more headwear and tanks.

All three t-shirts are currently on sale for $28 at their online store.

