Draft Packs Presents The Shaq Pack II, Pt. 1

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.24.13 5 years ago

With the recent re-release of Reebok’s Shaq Attaq, it was only fitting that Draft Packs is now unveiling The Shaq Pack II, Pt. 1. Draft Packs has always been known for showing love to the legends of the game, especially with an earlier collection for the Diesel, and this collection is no different. At the center of it is “The Rim Destroyer” tee, but still on the horizon for this collection will be more headwear and tanks.

All three t-shirts are currently on sale for $28 at their online store.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDraft Pack presents "Shaq Pack II Part 1"Draft PacksPart 1Shaquille O'NealStyle - Kicks and GearThe Shaq Pack II

