Draft Packs x Hoopmixtape Present “The Reignman Pack”

No one ever brings it harder than Draft Packs. Whether they’re unleashing Dream Team collections on you or even a “Jordan Rules” pack, they always come with fresh gear. Their newest creation, in collaboration with Hoopmixtape, couldn’t have come at a better time with the NBA closing in on a return to Seattle. This one is dubbed “The Reignman Pack.” I’m sure you can see why.
The pack includes “Kamikaze” t-shirts in black, gray and white (a homage to his famous sneakers), as well as beanies and snapbacks. The traditional Seattle colors are present in each design.
The collection is available now at Draft Packs’ online store, as well as Hoopmixtape’s online store, so get your paper ready and arm yourself for the possible return of the Sonics.
