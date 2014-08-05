Drake Makes Raptors Recruiting Pitch To Kevin Durant During Concert

For five years now, Drake has turned Caribana weekend into his own personal ode to his hometown of Toronto by holding the OVO concert series, which ran this past weekend. Last night was the main show, and as the official global ambassador of the Toronto Raptors, Drake did not pass up an opportunity to recruit Kevin Durant, who was in attendance.



At the end of last night’s show, Drake gave a shoutout to KD on stage and asked the fans to show him what it would be like to play in Toronto. The crowd reacted with a huge ovation:

Durant won’t become a free agent until the summer of 2016, but talk of him returning home to play for the Washington Wizards has already begun.

The Raptors have a few things going their way, even if they probably matter very little in the grand scheme of things. First, they have Greivis Vasquez, who was high school teammates with Durant. Second, Durant has publicly said that he grew up wanting to play for the Raptors, mostly because he watched them during the Vince Carter era.

Another interesting wrinkle to consider: Kevin Durant switched agents last year and is now represented by Jay Z and Roc Nation Sports. Drake, of course, went on national television and made fun of Jay Z during the first-round playoff battle between HOVA’s Nets and Drake’s Raptors this year, so if he has a long memory, it might be hard to book a meeting with Durant when he hits free agency.

And for those wondering whether this might be considered tampering on Drake’s part, even though he has an official role with the Raptors as the official global ambassador, it doesn’t appear to be a paid role. So, it removes Drake from being an actual employee of the NBA franchise, and keeps the team from getting into trouble in situations like this. Either way, he’s definitely toeing the legal line. Still, Drake will do anything to get his basketball team into the conversation for Durant in 2016.

