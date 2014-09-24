Drake Says He’d Love To Make Music With LeBron

We’d love to see Drake and LeBron James collaborate on a single. Can you think of a musician and athlete combination more divisive than the prides of Toronto and Cleveland? It would be awesome for sheer entertainment value gleaned from the public’s reaction. And considering that he’s open to doing so, Drizzy clearly thinks it could be a hit, too.

TMZ recently caught up with Drake as he was Leaving an event for “Survivor’s Remorse,” the new STARZ series for which LeBron serves as co-producer. As you can see, he certainly seems willing to get in the studio with James at the very least.

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

We’re not too keen on LeBron as a rapper – he lacks the range and versatility that makes a performer like Drake so listenable. But James is far from the worst basketball player turned artist we’ve heard:

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

Would you listen to a Drake/LeBron song?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.