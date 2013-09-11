Drake Shows Off His Jump Shot To Kevin Durant On Instagram

We’re not going to pretend to know the first thing about America’s love for Drake. His adolescent rhymes might have a lot of fans among the 2013 NBA rookie draft class, but we’re not so big on them. Regardless of his music, the man can shoot the rock pretty well as he proved in an Instagram video from earlier today.

The head scratching element to Drake’s IG video was his mention of Kevin Durant. Here’s the video with the caption: “@easymoneysniper SEPT 24”

We had to look it up because we wouldn’t even cop a free copy of Drake’s new album, “Nothing Was The Same,” but it drops on September 24. So â€” we guess â€” pick it up, if you feel like it (we don’t).

After the Kobe Bryant of Rap posted the video, we thought Durant might respond, but he’s too busy riding a Segway in Spain while on his Nike tour to pay much mind to Drizzy.

At least Drake’s jumper is better than his couplets, “ya bish.”

