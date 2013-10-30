Drake On The Toronto Raptors: “It’s Our Time”

10.30.13

Toronto’s season starts tonight at home against the Boston Celtics, where they’ll look to build on a 34-48 season last year that ended on a high note (five straight wins). The Raptors have talent — Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas and Amir Johnson — and now, perhaps more importantly, they have direction.

Bringing Drake aboard this offseason as an organizational ambassador wasn’t so much for basketball reasons as it was to bring a new attitude. The hip-hop icon is certainly ready, detailing in this video how he wants to take the franchise back to the heights it reached with people like Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter. I still doubt they make the playoffs this year, but there’s nothing wrong with starting from the bottom.

[RELATED: Amir Johnson Buys Every Copy Of Drake’s “Nothing Was The Same”]

How good will Toronto be this year?

