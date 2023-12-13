draymond nurkic
DimeMag

Draymond Green Got Ejected From Warriors-Suns For Swinging His Arm And Hitting Jusuf Nurkic

Draymond Green saw his Tuesday night come to a premature end. Green, in his latest ejection from an NBA game this season, caught Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic with a wild right hand during the third quarter of action as the Golden State Warriors held a 65-60 lead.

Nurkic was tasked with defending Green, and the two got tangled up while Green looked like he was trying to establish position. Something upset the Warriors star, so he spun around and extended his right arm, which caught the side of Nurkic’s head and sent the big man to the ground.

Play stopped immediately after this, with the officials going over to the monitor and taking a look at the whole thing. It didn’t take long for a decision to come down, as Green was hit with a Flagrant 2 and immediately ejected from the game. And as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN pointed out, the possibility exists for the league to punish Green further — Green has already been given a 5-game suspension this season by the NBA for putting Rudy Gobert in a sleeper hold during a game.

At the time of his ejection, Green had two points on 1-for-3 shooting with two rebounds and two assists.

