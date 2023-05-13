Draymond Green‘s future may be the biggest question the Golden State Warriors need to answer this offseason. While figuring things out with general manager Bob Myers, the extension-eligible Klay Thompson, and the myriad of young players who inspired the team’s “two-timeline” approach are all important, Green has the ability to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

On the heels of the Warriors’ Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals that ended their season, Green addressed the elephant in the room and expressed his desire to remain with the Warriors for “the rest of my life.”

"I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with." – Draymond Greenpic.twitter.com/pG7XV1EivO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

“As far as my contract goes, obviously I have an opt-out, everybody knows about that, I know about that, I’m aware of that,” Green said. “I’ve told you guys for years, I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I wanna ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen, here we are with our worst season as a whole since 2014, and yet we had a chance to make another run.”

The good news, according to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, is that the team plans to discuss a multi-year deal, “either via an opt in and extend or an entirely new deal after an opt out.” Green has spent his entire 11-year career with the team, which took him with the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. It was reported back in July of 2022 that, fresh off of winning a championship, Green “wants and believes” that he should get a max extension.