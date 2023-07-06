Draymond Green Named The Player Drafted Before Him That ‘Really Pissed Me Off’

Draymond Green, very famously, can name every player that was drafted before him in the 2012 NBA Draft — all 34 of them. He has used that as fuel for the last decade-plus, morphing into a Hall of Famer with the Warriors who has been the defensive anchor for their four championship teams.

This week, he joined Paul George for an episode of Podcast P, and George offered up a question many have wanted to know: which of those 34 players picked in front of him does Draymond think is “the most ridiculous one.” That led to Draymond Green insisting he didn’t want to throw salt on anyone before burying Andrew Nicholson for a full minute in an incredible clip.

Looking like a basketball player is IMPORTANT 😭 pic.twitter.com/98QZjBaP1L — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) July 5, 2023

“The most ridiculous? Which one? I mean shit. Listen not to throw salt at anybody but Andrew Nicholson was drafted over me at No. 19. Like you don’t even know how to pronounce his school [St. Bonaventure]. At the time you all are comparing us as big men who can play back to the basket and face up. And I’m like, No. 1, he don’t even look like a basketball player. I always tell people when it comes to winning, half the battle is looking like a basketball player. When you’re on a team and you look at the other side of the floor and you see guys that don’t look like basketball players you automatically lose respect for those guys. So I’m like this guy doesn’t even really look like a basketball player. Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t really have the body of Adonis but I just don’t see that. That was one that really, really, really, really pissed me off! There are several others that went before me but that was the one.”

Andrew Nicholson is probably wondering why this is happening to him 11 years after he was drafted 19th overall by the Orlando Magic. Nicholson only lasted five seasons in the NBA, playing for Orlando, Washington, and Brooklyn before going overseas where he still plays for the Bay Area Dragons in Hong Kong. Green starting with “not to throw salt at anybody” but then destroying Nicholson, including doing a weird voice, is incredible stuff, with George even trying to stop him at one point but being unable to because he was laughing.

[via Podcast P from Wave Sports & Entertainment]