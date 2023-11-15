Tuesday night’s In-Season Tournament game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a bit tense less than two minutes into the proceedings. Anthony Edwards missed a three, Draymond Green reeled it in, and Chris Paul started to push the ball up the court at the Chase Center.

While that was happening, though, Jaden McDaniels appeared to take umbrage with Klay Thompson making sure he had an arm on him while the ball was still in the air. The two started to grab one another, which led to things escalating and some serious pushing and shoving that featured both sides getting involved in a scuffle. Perhaps the most notable part came right as Rudy Gobert — who was next to the two when things popped off — tried to get in the middle of everything, as Green came over and tried to drag him out of the mass of humanity via a sleeper hold.

Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and a collection of staffers from both teams came over to get Green off of Gobert, and eventually were able to break things up there. Eventually, the game resumed, but not until after Green, McDaniels, and Thompson all received ejections for their roles in the scuffle.