Draymond Green Will Return To The Warriors On A 4-Year, $100 Million Deal

Draymond Green has been one of the premier defenders in the NBA for a decade, showcasing his versatility and smarts as the fulcrum for the Warriors defense for the past 11 seasons.

This summer, Green hit free agency for the first time in earnest, having negotiated extensions to stay in Golden State in the past without ever really testing the waters leaguewide. The expectation was still for the Warriors to re-sign him, given Steve Kerr has said publicly they aren’t a contender without Draymond, but with a tax bill still climbing, new penalties in the new CBA for going over the second apron, and Bob Myers’ departure from the front office, it wasn’t an absolute guaranteed.

In 2022-23, Green matched his usual production with 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, but his statistical productivity only scrapes the surface of what he brings to Golden State. He’s the Warriors emotional leader — albeit one who sometimes lets his emotions get the best of him, even when dealing with teammates — as well as being the reason their defense operates at such a high level.

Sure enough, as soon as free agency opened, Green was the first deal to get announced by Shams Charania, with the Warriors signing him back to a 4-year, $100 million deal with a player option on the final year.

Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

It’s the long-term stability Green sought while coming in well under a max, which the Warriors weren’t keen on giving him. It’s a meet in the middle spot financially, while giving Green the full four years he sought — with a chance to opt out again if he’s still playing at an elite level. For the Warriors, they keep their vocal leader and defensive stalwart as they look to return to the contender space in 2023-24.