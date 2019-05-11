Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors will move onto the Western Conference Finals once again following Friday night’s 118-113 win over the Rockets in Houston. The victory came despite Kevin Durant missing the game with a calf injury, and despite the Rockets being at full strength in their own building, the Dubs were able to come out on top.

As is oftentimes the case when Golden State wins without Durant, both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were magnificent. Thompson was his usual flame throwing self, scoring 27 points and knocking down seven of his 13 attempts from three. Curry, meanwhile, overcame a scoreless first half to bury Houston, scoring 33 points, 23 of which came in the fourth quarter, and doing all the stuff late in the game you’ve come to expect when Curry decides it’s time to humiliate an opponent.