Not much went right for the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday night in Louisville, as the No. 2 team in the country went on the road to take on the 16th-ranked Cardinals. Duke was down by 23 points with a hair over nine minutes left, trailing 59-36 at that time. And then, somehow, the Blue Devils won.

Duke caught fire over the game’s final nine minutes or so, roaring back from that aforementioned deficit to win 71-69. It was an absolutely stunning comeback, one which produced a hilarious win probability chart for the biggest second half comeback during Mike Krzyzewski’s tenure in Durham.