Dunk Of The Preseason? Watch Gordon Hayward Embarrass Joel Freeland

If this is the type of play that becomes routine for Gordon Hayward going forward, he’ll more than justify the max contract awarded him by the Utah Jazz this summer.

Oh my.

Right-footed. Two hands. Cock-back. Absorb contact. Go higher. Slam. Stare-down. Poster dunks just don’t get much better than this one.

