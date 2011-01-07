Durant finds MVP form in Dallas

It’s been an up and down season for the Thunder. First they were overhyped. Then they were underrated. Then, forgotten. Kevin Durant hasn’t really had the planet-shifting MVP season a lot of people expected — and yet he’s still leading the League in scoring — and OKC’s defense has been straight-up lousy at times. But last night against Dallas on national TV, the Thunder showed exactly what they are capable of … After trailing for most of the first half, OKC got a huge boost from their attacking defense and beat the Dirk-less Mavs, 99-95. Dallas scored all of 10 points in the paint in the second half while shooting just 34 percent — a complete turnaround from the first two meetings between these two, when the Mavs suffocated OKC in the fourth quarter. It also doesn’t hurt to have Durant (28 points) on your side … Jeff Green had been nonexistent in the Thunder’s last few games, but yesterday broke out for 16 points and 9 boards. With so much attention being paid to Russell Westbrook and his push for an All-Star spot this season, Green has gone from the Pippen to KD’s Jordan, to the Odom to KD’s Kobe. Steve Kerr called Green the key to the Thunder’s season, which is a little alarming considering sometimes his game is as quiet as Milton Waddams from Office Space … Green will have to show up if OKC is going to make any noise in the playoffs, because as Kerr also pointed out, their offense is often too predictable. Everything revolves around isos for Durant and Westbrook (15 points, 9 assists), and neither of them will get you many buckets in the post … Shawn Marion (25 points) had a throwback night: Weird-looking floaters, pull-up jumpers from his chest, fast-break buckets. If Marion suddenly had a career rejuvenation and started putting up All-Star numbers, would we have to change his nickname from “Matrix” to a movie that’s more relevant? Maybe start calling him “Tron Legacy” … Tweet last night from Chris Paul: “Guess we gotta make the playoffs to get a nationally televised game huh lol #motivation.” Presumably CP3 was a little miffed that his squad isn’t getting much TV love, while the Sacramento Kings popped up on TNT against the Nuggets. And somehow, the Kings won by 20 … The crowd at ARCO was hyped like it was 2002, whipped into a frenzy after Francisco Garcia banged four early three-pointers. DeMarcus Cousins (20 points) showed why he needs the ball more (although he’ll probably be wearing that same pained expression at his wedding), and Tyreke Evans got into the paint whenever he wanted on his way to 27 points and 12 dimes. Chris Webber was doing commentary and wondered out loud, “Why can’t you play with this intensity every game?” … Yao Ming underwent surgery on his left ankle yesterday in an attempt to get back on the court next year. While some have speculated that maybe it’s in everyone’s best interest that Yao call it quits, a source close to the big man basically says no way. Yao is going to try to play again … Can JaVale McGee win the dunk contest? You tell us … We’re out like Denver playing hard …
Sacramento got a victory???
wow McGee had some tough dunks… surprisingly enough, Blake Griffindor better be practicing…
how about u proclaim durant as MVP after he has beaten a team with the actual frontrunner in the starting lineup. that MVP would be dirk and the mavs suck atm. nice call though..
That McGee bite the paper dunk was nice, though he makes most of them look easy cuz he’s so damn tall. After Blake hes my next guy in the contest.
WTF is with the “dunk” mentors thing though, I mean Kenny for Blake. Could you match up two more different dunkers. Why not give Jennings Kenny and like Blake Dominique?
Green IS the key to OKC, well him and Harden. OKC need a third guy to show up or like you said they basically become a very predictable team. I think I’ve never seen them lose when Green hits 20.
Hey, you know who sucks? If you guessed the entire Kings’ front court (Cousins excluded) then you guessed right!
I like DCuz but homie gotta stop acting like his pet died everytime a call goes against him…
Quake Griffin will win the dunk contest. That bite the paper dunk was sick though. I’m actually excited this year to see the dunk contest. Now if they can just substitute D Rose for Jennings and Westbrook for Ibaka, it will really be worth watching. I guess the NBA wants to make sure Da Griffin wins it. LOL
yao needs to go to phoenix… look at how they rehabbed grant hill’s ankles…
Good call… one of the reasons I don’t like Howard is because he acts like someone killed his dog everytime he commits a foul…
Dwight has a great game that I appreciate but I suspect he’s a whiny bitch in person.
I’ve always said Green was destined to be an Odom-like player he’s a tweener who has some talent but not enough to rest second option responsibilities on. The Thunder need to get a shot blocking center (maybe Ibaka will develop into that more) and another swing man that can creat his own shot. THat way Harden and Green can provide punch off the bench. Westbrook still needs to master the art of being a point guard and setting people up and work on his handle. He lost control of his dribble an awful lot last night and in general his dribble doesn’t look as clean as most point guards. If they do these things they could probably win a ring.
Oh and that Tron Legacy line was corny.
The Nuggets’ intensity is really unpredictable. 20 pt loss to SACTO? WTF?
Sactown is growing some after coming back and beating the Suns, and Tyreke is playing well as Cousins has skillz. People say he needs to grow up but didn’t he just turn 21?
I’d be doing beer bongs after games if I was that young making bank and in the league. Guy can ball.
Kinda funny that you say Durant has an MYP like game……
against a team without it’s best player.
and that team lose by only 4 points.
I’m confused.
Agreed!!!
How can Durant re-gain MVP status when they barely beat a Dirkless Maverick team, when they blew a 10 pt lead?
Considering the Thunders ups and downs (along with Durant and playing next to a guy that carried the team when he was out in Westbrook), seems to me that Durant would have to average like 35 pts a game to get serious MVP consideration. It’s that, or they would have to win at a 800% clip for the rest of the season with his current scoring average. But let’s rest up on Durant and MVP.
Who knows what’s going on with Denver, Carmelo and NJ? But I know Sacra-tomato is happy and will take the win.
Agreed with Durant!!
To keep this Thunder thing going; interesting comments on Green and the Thunder. They definitely need to make some internal or external moves if they’re going to take it to the next level (outside of player growth).
Oh don’t worry about Westbrook. Though I certainly understand what you’re saying. Derrick Rose has the exact same problem. So at least Westbrook’s not alone. Yeah. It’s something they need to work with and concentrate on more.
DCousins seriously needs to chill. KG, Amar’e, Andrew Bynum, and countless others (with the exception of maybe Kobe Bryant) came to the pros from high school directly and had better attitude than him.
it didn’t help his national image that Reggie Miller and Webber were criticizing him on every turn on TNT last night either. If I were him I would’ve channeled my inner Tim Duncan and acted like an emotionless zombie for 48 minutes in front of a national audience.
a better way to figure out who sucks…if you play at least 15 minutes a game, and your team is 10 points or more worse (per 48) when you are on the floor, (82games.com), you suck!
nocioni -10ppg
rip hamilton -10.6 ppg
marquis daniels -11.3
raja bell -11.7
JJbarea and brendan haywood -12-2
jordan hill -12.6
al jefferson -15.5
goran dragic -15.8
shawn marion -16.3
demar derozan -17.3
except for derozan and dragic and hill who may grow out of it, these are all very experienced players-being the worst in the league by this metric is probably NOT a good indicator for future fantasy value ;)