Durant finds MVP form in Dallas

It’s been an up and down season for the Thunder. First they were overhyped. Then they were underrated. Then, forgotten. Kevin Durant hasn’t really had the planet-shifting MVP season a lot of people expected — and yet he’s still leading the League in scoring — and OKC’s defense has been straight-up lousy at times. But last night against Dallas on national TV, the Thunder showed exactly what they are capable of … After trailing for most of the first half, OKC got a huge boost from their attacking defense and beat the Dirk-less Mavs, 99-95. Dallas scored all of 10 points in the paint in the second half while shooting just 34 percent — a complete turnaround from the first two meetings between these two, when the Mavs suffocated OKC in the fourth quarter. It also doesn’t hurt to have Durant (28 points) on your side … Jeff Green had been nonexistent in the Thunder’s last few games, but yesterday broke out for 16 points and 9 boards. With so much attention being paid to Russell Westbrook and his push for an All-Star spot this season, Green has gone from the Pippen to KD’s Jordan, to the Odom to KD’s Kobe. Steve Kerr called Green the key to the Thunder’s season, which is a little alarming considering sometimes his game is as quiet as Milton Waddams from Office Space … Green will have to show up if OKC is going to make any noise in the playoffs, because as Kerr also pointed out, their offense is often too predictable. Everything revolves around isos for Durant and Westbrook (15 points, 9 assists), and neither of them will get you many buckets in the post … Shawn Marion (25 points) had a throwback night: Weird-looking floaters, pull-up jumpers from his chest, fast-break buckets. If Marion suddenly had a career rejuvenation and started putting up All-Star numbers, would we have to change his nickname from “Matrix” to a movie that’s more relevant? Maybe start calling him “Tron Legacy” … Tweet last night from Chris Paul: “Guess we gotta make the playoffs to get a nationally televised game huh lol #motivation.” Presumably CP3 was a little miffed that his squad isn’t getting much TV love, while the Sacramento Kings popped up on TNT against the Nuggets. And somehow, the Kings won by 20 … The crowd at ARCO was hyped like it was 2002, whipped into a frenzy after Francisco Garcia banged four early three-pointers. DeMarcus Cousins (20 points) showed why he needs the ball more (although he’ll probably be wearing that same pained expression at his wedding), and Tyreke Evans got into the paint whenever he wanted on his way to 27 points and 12 dimes. Chris Webber was doing commentary and wondered out loud, “Why can’t you play with this intensity every game?” … Yao Ming underwent surgery on his left ankle yesterday in an attempt to get back on the court next year. While some have speculated that maybe it’s in everyone’s best interest that Yao call it quits, a source close to the big man basically says no way. Yao is going to try to play again … Can JaVale McGee win the dunk contest? You tell us … We’re out like Denver playing hard …