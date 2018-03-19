The Rock Saw ‘Hungry Eyes’ When He Gave The Lakers A Pre-Game Pep Talk

03.19.18 1 hour ago

Instagram/therock

When it comes to the grind, there may not be someone who is molded by it better than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It feels like Johnson has a movie coming out nearly once a month or so, and the ubiquitous presence in Hollywood still finds the time for his insane workout schedule and random appearances that have nothing to do with his constant movie promotions.

For example, last week Johnson gave the Los Angeles Lakers a pregame speech before they faced the Denver Nuggets, and the speech that clearly worked as they won 125-116. The Lakers dominated the early and often, as they have for much of the second half of the season having won 8 out of their last 11 games.

