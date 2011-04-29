Dwight Howard And Orlando Are Facing A Hot Summer

As we said in Smack today, it’s going to be a long summer in Orlando. J.J. Redick is going to have to live with images of that bricked three for the next few months, or even longer if the lockout stretches into the fall. The Magic have to decide what to do with Jason Richardson now that his contract is running out. A team that looked lifeless and dreary at times in the first round will have to figure out just what went wrong, how they fell so far, so fast.
Then, Orlando will have to deal with Dwight Howard. The best big man in the world, perhaps the single most important player to one team, needs to know the Magic want him and they want him enough to drastically improve the team and it’s future. The clock starts now. Time is ticking.
After succumbing in Game 6 to the Hawks last night, Howard, who averaged 27 points and 15.5 rebounds during the series, told ESPN.com that he isn’t worried about the talk just yet.
“That has nothing to do with right now,” Howard said, interrupting the question before it was asked completely. “There’s no need for me to comment on it. So let’s not even talk about it. There’s no need to bring it up. Right now, I’m going to figure out how I can get myself better for next season, not about what team I’m going to play for. So all the speculation can stop. It’s no need to talk about it.”
Orlando’s president of basketball operations Otis Smith confirmed that he has already offered Howard a contract extension that would keep him in Florida for an extra two years after his current deal runs out. But the big man hasn’t signed it. He wants to keep his options open, which on one side makes perfect sense. But then, there’s that lockout looming and the potential for contracts to be drastically changed. Some have taken that to mean Howard isn’t worried about what happens with the new CBA and is willing to take his chances in order to be a free agent.
But ESPN.com reported that sources around the Orlando organization don’t see Howard holding his team hostage the way other stars have recently.
It’s also not in Howard’s nature, some say, to do it Carmelo‘s way and allow trade speculation to derail a team’s season. Those factors would seem to make leaving Orlando almost impossible for Howard. Key word: almost. There’s also a side of Howard that envies the national attention Derrick Rose got this season. And he is attracted to the bright lights and global exposure that would come with a professional residence in Los Angeles or New York.
“It’s nothing against LeBron or Carmelo, but to me, I think Dwight’s a pretty loyal guy,” said Hawks forward Josh Powell, who has been close with Howard since their childhood in Atlanta. “I know he’s hurting right now. He’s been with that team since day one. I would assume and expect he would stay there. But it’s tough on him to see them get as close as they got two years ago and then fall back.”
No matter what happens, the key to all of this is Orlando acquiring more talent and getting better. But with all of these huge contracts, it’ll be a question of how. How exactly can they make that happen? If they can figure out a way to improve the roster, then everything else will fall in place, including the big guy in the middle.
What can Orlando do to get better and keep Dwight Howard happy?
Why speculating on something which is already in the works.
I really thing Mitch is working on an sceanrio how to get Dwight to La.
Dwight to NY! Haha.
if you think about the teams that have pieces to give to even try and get Howard in a trade, they are very slim. I thought of a possible scenario, this can happen if the rumors were true about ego problems in OKC. If I were the Thunder, I would trade Westbrook, Harden, sign and trade Perkins with some picks to get Howard and Jameer Nelson.
OKC-Nelson, Thabo, Durant, Ibaka, Howard. Contender for years
Magic-Westbrook, Harden, Turkoglu, Bass, Perkins, and a lot of picks in the future.
This trade would help both teams, even though it would be a huge risk to get rid of revenue builder Howard. Let me know what you guys think
Magic were retarded to trade the Polish Hammer and Brandon Bass. Dwight had no help in the post and ATL’s bigs made them pay.
Both these teams are phony to me. Could SVG be gone this offseason??
I’m predicting ATL is going to go back to looking lifeless and distinterested during the Bulls series, just like they looked the last bit of the season when their coached called em out!
Make it happen Walsh! lol
can only wish the best of luck for the big guy. He is so humble, hopefully he will win a championship one day.
What is the obsession with humble? I want my start to be arrogant… F–k humble!
He is a humble dude, the opposite of Shaq in that aspect. I think the Knicks need him the most. Nets, will probably land him. The team that would get him the most rings is the Lakers. Whichever team he lands on, if he had a point guard like Nash or Rondo, his game would be reach another level. Or even a guard who commands double team like Shaq had throughout his career, his stats would be even more impressive.
im kind of feeling the OKC suggestion, especially since it looks like everyone is stacking up in the East.
As a Laker fan, I hope D-12 stays with Orlando. We don’t need Dwight. It’d be nice to see him in a Laker’s jersey, but Bynum is playing well and is the second best center in the league aruguably. He’s no slouch.
I would like to see CP3 go to Orlando and team up with D-12.
Yeah i would like to see CP3 in Orl also and another strong IN THEIR PRIME wing. idk what otis smith was thinking getting three wing players who are past their prime and in some cases oversized! they couldve kept vince and Rlew and get knocked out the first round! i think they might need to let J rich go just to free up some room to get someone, Hedo and Gil’s contracts arent very moveable, unless they pull a grizzlies/lakers (pau gasol) trade with some team! LOL!
Howard & D-Will in Brooklin (They have Lopez, but he stopped boarding)
Bynum or Bogut are arguably the 2nd best centers behind Dwight. The only knock on Bynum is his health. His injuries were a huge setback in his development and he still manages to be outstanding, especially that last game against the Hornets.
@Nodizzel: Being humble is not a bad quality. Some of the best centers were humble: Olajuwon, D.Robinson, Ewing and the two current best centers Dwight and Bynum.
The only truly arrogant center I can think of is Shaq.
It would take an act of God for Orlando to trade Howard! Everyone assumes Howard is leaving. CP3’s mom said she loves Orl and CP3 said he’d love to play with Howard in Orl. DWill will not stay in NJ if they don’t get another superstar, which they won’t! Orl will trade the whole team and picks for CP3 or DWill! Orlando has much better weather than NY and no state tax. He won’t go to NY b/c Melo is a ball-hog, he won’t go to NJ/Brooklyn b/c his current team is better than them and he won’t go to LA b/c LA would have to give up Bynum/Gasol and more and D-12 wants to be the man on his team which Kobe will never give up to anybody! Howard already has the most endorsements in the NBA and he plays in Orl, so he doesn’t need a big market to sell his brand.
howard should stay in orlando, dont be a punk like lebron and anthony.
but if you want to go, make sure the magic just something back for you (knicks has no pieces that the magic want).
Okay, to start with, Dime, Josh SMITH is Howard’s childhood friend who presumably made that quote, NOT Josh Powell. Come on now, fellas.
Dwight humble? I don’t see that at all. What I see is a guy practically mimicking Shaq what with his jokester personality (it was embarrassing with the allstar intros this year) and appropriation of Superman.
Magic need a shake-up and the guy I see first taking the hit is Stan; depending on his contract, he will be let go before next season as a scapegoat.
The mid-season trade was terrible. Magic lost size across the board in dumping Gortat, Vince (who always gave the Hawks fits), and Rashard. Beyond that, they traded old guys for (much shorter) old guys. Dwight needs some young wing help. If he is smart, he will bold for a bigger market.
How is that big rookie kid from Kentucky who wore a suit to every game? Does he has promise. (Both J. O’Neal and Zach Randolph wore a suit to most games in Portland their first 2 years.)
And the Magic fans still can’t take it that the Hawks dominated this year’s regular season and playoff series. (Yes, wins were by few points, but only because Atlanta generally blew double digit leads late in every win.) And Atlanta (particularly Horford and Smith) played pretty poorly in the series. I’ll tell you, Magic fans were few and far between at the Atlanta home playoff games this year. Yes, Atlanta lost its last 6 games of the regular season–because the starters basically didn’t care due to locked in 5th seed.
This Atlanta team this year has been a true hair-puller for Hawks fans. Stan nailed it in his post-game interview: The Hawks do pretty damn well when they are rolling with a lead. (But you put them down by 10-15 points in a game this season, and it is guaranteed soon will be a 25-30 point deficit.)
An injured Hinrich could be a blessing in disquise, because Teague is the only guy on the team with the speed and athleticism to try to cover Rose. So I am delighted that Teague will have to get some pt. Problem is, there is no other back-up true point on the team.
@Diego Nope, it was Josh Powell who said that. He’s known DH for a while as well.
I would trade RJ, TP, Blair and Bonner to get D12 to San Antonio.