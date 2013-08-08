Dwight Howard Burned On Twitter While Responding To “Fans”

Dwight Howard must have been bored yesterday because he started scrolling through his Twitter mentions to respond to his fans. Yes, Dwight still has fans, particularly in Houston, but he also managed to become embroiled in a catty back-and-forth with one Twitter user, and it did not end well for the future Rockets center.

Here’s the full sequence of events, starting with one Laker fan who felt Dwight owed it to Laker Nation to stick around for at least another, presumably healthier, season.

@marcuskirk980 let it go. No need to dwell on the past — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) August 7, 2013

Then Brittni from “Down Town, LA,” aka @uhatebre, got in on the action.

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚u ain't never getting a ring “@DwightHoward: @marcuskirk980 let it go. No need to dwell on the past” — Brittni (@uHateBre) August 7, 2013

Rather than diplomatically keep mum after the replyâ€”a reply we’re sure Dwight has gotten quite a lot this summerâ€”Howard responded with the type of insult normally reserved for the middle school bus.

@uHateBre with that face ion think u getting one either lol. — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) August 7, 2013

Dwight didn’t perform the required due diligence before hitting send on the tweet, though. He failed to register that Brittni’s Twitter handle is a pretty overt disclaimer for her ensuing haterade.

@DwightHoward lmaooooo got one unlike your babymothers — Brittni (@uHateBre) August 7, 2013

BURN!

Twitter is like the wild west, so professional athletes should be careful. Also, maybe avoid responding to people with hate or h8er in their Twitter handle.

What do you think of Dwight’s impromptu back-and-forth on Twitter?

