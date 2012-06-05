“I’m not like those guys that people are trying to paint me to be. I’m loyal. That’s just who I am.” – Dwight Howard, March 15, 2012

Remember that quote? Dwight told everyone that the main reason he was opting in for another year with the Orlando Magic was because he was loyal. Fast forward to now where there are reports that he “desperately wants to be traded prior to the start of next season.” Despite these conflicting statements, you can believe in magic and support Dwight’s “loyalty” with the adidas Orlando Magic Dwight Howard “Loyalty” T-Shirt.

The best part about the shirt is that there’s a good chance it’ll be vintage right when the season starts next year. For $21.99 it is probably cheaper than most vintage shirts so it’s a steal. You can go pick it up now.

