Dwight Howard Still Wants Out Of Orlando; Kevin Garnett Returns To Boston

*Incoming phone call by Dwight Howard* If you’re Rob Hennigan in your first two weeks on the job as Orlando’s GM, this is a call you don’t want to take. This is the call everyone knows where you just look at the ID for a couple seconds as you decide. Or, maybe if you’re Hennigan you’re psyched to take it because you have all this Oklahoma City front-office confidence and after all didn’t Howard just say he wanted to stay near Disneyworld? Yeah, he did say that last season at the trade deadline — and now, he’s told Hennigan he wants a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN’s Chris Broussard reported that news Saturday night and even if it’s a a walk back from his last stance, it’s not a surprise with Howard, you know? Apparently Howard accused the franchise of blackmailing him and — OK that is a surprise. We’re calling it. The Nets get Howard and Ed Hardy in a trade and the Magic get Avery Johnson (Howard becomes player-coach) and like six players. You know Otis Smith just heard that news and thought, “Not my problem” with a huge grin. … Marc Stein reported Saturday about the anti-Dwight, Tim Duncan, who is working with the team to make him a Spur For Life. The deal will be worked out without a huge time crunch as other San Antonio business gets resolved. R.C. Buford just heard the Howard news and thought, “Glad that’s not my problem.” … Shipping up to Bawston now where at least 2/3 of the Big Three band is back together with the news Kevin Garnett is staying in the green and white. Local reports pegged his new salary at about $10.5 million each for three years. His $292 million in career earnings goes up. A lot of people don’t like KG — paging Duncan — but he had a hell of a playoffs that made us want him back. After the five-year they’ve had, and even if Ray Allen does the expected and carries the Mike Miller Memorial Torch in Miami, it would just seem weird to see Boston with just Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo. … We seriously love this time of year on free agency eve with all this news. Another of the league’s big hitters is expected to stay home, too: Blake Griffin is expected to sign a five-year extension in July. Under the new CBA, teams can choose one guy to sign a five-year extension instead of the usual four, and the Clips were obviously going to target Griffin. … Continue reading to hear about Deron Williams’ Monday meeting between free agency finalists…