Dwight Howard To Become Free Agent, Wants Changes In Orlando

It’ll be a long summer in Florida. In Miami, there’ll be questions every day surrounding the former future dynasty: Should they break them up? Should Spo come back? What’s up with LeBron? Then just a few hours away on the Florida Turnpike, Dwight Howard will grow more frustrated. In news that was expected, but otherwise wasn’t definitive until it came from the big man’s mouth, Dwight Howard plans on becoming a free agent next summer.
Howard said while he does want to stay in Orlando, circumstances could change if the Magic don’t win a title next year.
In an interview with NBA.com, Howard reiterated that the team’s culture must change.
“I want to win a championship,” the All-Star center said. “I think the owners have to really know that. That’s been my goal and my mission since I’ve been in the NBA — to win a championship. I don’t have side goals or agendas. My main goal is to win a championship. I want to have 14 other guys who feel the same way.”
Asked if the Magic have that now, he said, “It’s off and on. Sometimes guys are there whole-heartedly and then sometimes I’ve had teammates allow people getting in their ears and things like that effect the way that they play and approach the game.”
Howard said he did not tell (owner, Rich) DeVos and (CEO, Bob) Vander Weide specific roster moves he wanted to see.
“I just told them, ‘We’ve got to have guys who are going to play hard 48 minutes and who are going to battle the other team, who are going to fight night in and night out for a championship,’ ” he said.
You can’t blame Howard. He’s merely putting the pressure on Otis Smith and the rest of management to get to work. Gilbert Arenas, Hedo Turkoglu and Jameer Nelson won’t get it done. The Magic regressed in the past two seasons and even with another superhuman season from their big man, it’s likely they could again unless something drastic changes.
With several nearly untradable contracts, and a broken roster of has-beens and average role players, this is a proclamation from Dwight: makes moves or I might be out.
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
And the drama begins…
Howard should just move to the West cause he got no chance anymore in the East. maybe if he tagged teamed with Deron Williams he could make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. we all know the Celtics are for sure gonna make a run in the next 2 years, Miami made it to the finals in their 1st year together so they only gonna improve. eventually amare and melo are gonna get things going in new york and the bulls are still the bulls next year. and the fact the the magic got handled by the hawks of all teams should be the last reason why he should move to the west.
What moves can they make? Who’s taking Gil? Who’s taking Hedo?
In my opinion, Dwight just said, “See ya.”
I’ll shoot myself if the Lakers’ steal him for Bynum and fringe players!
The Magic have handcuffed themselves with untradeable players/contracts. They don’t have many tradeable assets, if any. They have no cap room, so free agency isn’t an option either. Forget about the draft.
I think the writing’s on the wall. The Orlando brass has one season to remake the roster around Dwight. And that ain’t gonna happen.
The real question is: will the new CBA enable him to leave? and will it completely re-shape free agency?
in the west the top teams are the aging lakers, the current champion Mavs who no one believes will make it back next year. then you got the over the hill spurs along with the too young but watch your back thunder. then you got minor teams like the grizzlies, suns, blazer, and hornets all fighting for that 7th and 8th seed in the playoffs. a player like Howard could make those kind of teams into real contenders and with a good coach and some luck he could get back to the finals. but he better make his decision quick cause the more he waits the fresh teams, mainly miami and the knicks in the East, will learn how to play with each other while hes still struggling in Orlando
I’m sorry but you can’t be competitive EVERY year. Orlando took their best shot, reloaded, and shot blanks ever since.
Cut ties with people and rebuild. Kobe went through it and came out the other side. It sucks but it has to be done.
YOu cant do nothing but respect that dude. He just wants to win and wants teammates who want that same thing. He should’ve went to college, because that’s the only time he would experience such an atmosphere on a high level.
Dwight should really look into coming to Chicago. DRose seems to have the same attitude as he does. It’s all about the win. Those two together, vs the Heat big 3….we could be talking about some epic battles for at least 5 more years.
Please come to LA..
I mean PLEASE..
Bynum, Barnes, Brown with a first rounder and some cash sound Tony the Tiger great to me..
He needs to get better, while there’s still time. He needs to have moves so that any time hes out of position, he can get to his spots. He also needs to know how to read the double teams, how to pass out of double teams, and how to play the 2-man game.
I think it’s great. If the CBA doesn’t change things to drastically…I can’t wait to see how creative teams get to clear space to get him on their roster.
Contenders like Chicago, Boston, Heat, Lakers, Mavs all the way down to Houston, Golden State, and Bobcats should all do whatever they can to lock him in.
Guys like this who do the number one thing an athlete should do…stay in the gym and get better are rare. He makes any and every team better, so let the game of recruitment begin.
@Chicagorilla – ummm with Carlos Boozer, wouldn’t that be a Big 3?
Hahahahahahahahaha
No but really, do you think that the Bulls can win a title as presently constituted? I think they could. No need to really tinker with their current roster…?
i dont think Howard needs to improve his game anymore than he has, it would be nice, but he has enough skill to be a winner for a long time in this league. the one thing he doesnt have is the teammates. they almost had it against the Lakers but LA was too hungry coming off the lost to the Celtics the previous year. he needs a guard that can score at will, i agree with Chicagorilla that the bulls may be a good fit for him but i still think he should fly to the West and start things fresh on this side.
Howard is not as good as Kobe or Lebron. He needs to realize he has to get better or else the Magic will do their disappearing act in the postseason everytime. If he had more kickouts to their dead eye shooters (ala J Rich and Hedo) they would have beaten the piss poor Hawks.
Did anyone watch Orlando in the playoffs???
Howard lived up to the mustache while his teammates disappeared..
@ Dan Tanner
JRich went cold during that Hawks series.. shows how much u watched..
@dan tanner
Hedo and J Rich? more kickouts? they would have beaten the Hawks?
Jason Richarson averaged 10ppg against the Hawks and shot 32% from 3 pointland but at least he can guard people
Hedo Turkoglu averaged 9ppg against the Hawks and shot 23% from the 3 pointland. and he cant even guard nobody.
you and Dwight need to realize that his teammates just arent getting the job done
Surely if they do trade him they have to force the other team to take Gil as well right?
If I’m Orlando I trade him this off season, and start a rebuild they won’t win a championship as the team is currently structured anyway…
What about a 3 team trade where:
Orlando gets; Shannon Brown, Andrew Bynum & Josh Smith.
Atlanta gets; Pau Gasol, Matt Barnes and a 1st rounder from LA.
LA gets; Dwight Howard & Gilbert Arenas.
I’ve not looked into wether this trade works with the cap but it seems to work from a talent perspective and helps all teams out right?
I think LA is one of the few places where Gilbert Arenas can work out, they desperately need a PG and a perimeter shooter.
With Bynum’s constant injury problems I just don’t think a straight up trade of Brown, Barnes, Bynum and a late first rounder is getting value for Howard from Orlando’s perspective.
isn’t Jerry West a consultant for the Warriors?
He’s gonna get Dwight Howard. Steph Curry Biedrins and Dorrell Wright are gone. Maybe they’ll end up in Toronto or somewhere else like that with multiple teams involved but they’ll be off the Warriors and Dwight Howard will be on the Warriors.
Ellis / SG / SF / Lee / Howard
i don’t know the numbers/contracts or anything..but the heat should figure out a trade with the t-wolves the include bosh for beasly/rubio. that would be nice.
that way..the wolves have a better trade asset in chris bosh, who’ll go back to his effective and productive toroto days. and they have more options with bosh. i remember guys were saying just 2 years ago that the lakers should trade BYNUM for bosh. that’s because he was producing. if he can prove he can put up his number from his raptors day, he’ll remind guys that he’s actually still good.
@DAg
Clearly the Bulls don’t have what it takes. 4-1 in the Confr finals. That’s not a contender. Our best chance was to beat MIA, NY, and BOS while they were at their weakest points. This was that year.
BIg 3 with Boozer??
Actually no. In my scenario, we use Boozer to aquire Howards contract. 2nd option would be to keep Booz and use Noahs contract with cap space. But I think Noah is a Decent Center but a Good power forward. I’d like a lineup of
PG Rose
SG Hamilton/Brewer
SF Prince/Honeycutt/Deng
PF Noah
C Howard
@ Chi – Too bad I can’t imagine Orlando jumping at Boozer. Almost as much money and almost as many years as what Howard would get, much less production. It’d be like getting Rashard Lewis with less range.
True, ORL wouldn’t jump at Boozer, not now at least. But in a sign and trade deal, I can see them taking him just so they won’t lose Howard for nothing. Ala the Utah Jazz with Deron Williams.
I do see Orlando wanting Noah more in a sign and trade for Howard. but i don’t see the Bulls wanting to do that.
Honestly, the Bulls arent going to make any deals for Dwight. It would be an admittance of fucking up by signing Deng, Noah, and Boozer to such large contract. And if you know the Bulls like I do, they refuse to admit wrong doing.
just go to brooklyn already they have money an all star point guard and all the chearleaders you want.
@ ab40
….and all the cheerleaders you want lol.well played sir,well played.
I can’t stand any of those women.Makes u never want to get married after watching those characters.
Wow, I somehow forgot to press submit cause I don’t see my comment here.
Basically it’s just ‘please, please, please, please stay in Orlando Dwight’.
And at the management:
Please, please, please, please sign players that actually knows the fucking game of basketball.
Can’t really fault Dwight for wanting out. Gotta agree that my squads aint nowhere near contending.
Poor D12, he’s stellar, but watching the Magic on O is a fucking trainwreck. Anyways 3 team trade here could result in championship contention: [games.espn.go.com]