Dwight Howard Unveils His New Sneaker: The adiPower Howard 3

A lot changed in‘s life over the past year, and he’s starting the second phase of his career in L.A. with a new outlook, a new team, a new post game (Who saw him murdering Portland inside last night? The Lakers are playing like garbage, but Howard was unbelievable last night.), and of course, new sneakers.

The adiPower Howard 3 from adidas will provide support for the biggest athletes, and it includes a molded collar and TPU heel counter to support someone during those hard lateral turns. The clear TPU stripes offer lightweight breathability, and are oversized as a nod to Dwight’s wild personality.

The outsole features a shattered glass traction pattern that plays off Howard’s unreal power, and the camo pattern on the upper is meant to represent his fierce game in the paint. The tongue sports his name and logo, which represents power and unity.

The adipower Howard 3 is available now for $110 at adidas.com. Check out photos for a number of different colorways here, as well as a video below of Howard unveiling the sneaker himself.

Hit page 2 to check out more colorways…