Dwight Howard’s 6 Biggest Screw-Ups With The Lakers This Season

On August 11, 2012, the Los Angeles Lakers completed their second blockbuster trade of the offseason. After luring two-time MVPaway from division rival Phoenix, they worked out a four-team deal that broughtto the bright lights of L.A. Expectactions immediately went through the roof, a team with four future Hall of Famers (Nash, Howard,and) was supposed to keep the Pacific Division title away from the pesky upstart Los Angeles Clippers, supposed to reclaim the Western Conference title, and supposed to challenge the Miami Heat for NBA supremacy. None of it happened.

Dwight Howard’s first year in Tinseltown was a huge failure. One coach was fired, Mike Brown, and a second coach, Mike D’Antoni, is practically being run out of town by the fans. Some of the things that happened with the Lakers this year were unbelievable. Howard delivered many of these moments.

Now as a free agent, Howard wants to “get away” before he makes a decision on where he will play next. If it is back to L.A., there are some definite changes that he must make to not only his game but to his personality as well.

Here are Dwight Howard’s biggest fails as a Laker this season.

*** *** ***

GETTING HIS SHOT DEMOLISHED BY PAUL MILLSAP

In the Lakers’ third game of the year they faced off against the Utah Jazz, who would ultimately become their main competition for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Less than two minutes into the game Howard found himself under the basket and ready to slam home the first two Los Angeles points of the game, but Paul Millsap had other plans.

Millsap and Howard went up at the same time and as Dwight tried to flush it in with two hands, Millsap’s right hand smacked the ball out all the way back to the three-point line.

To put this in better perspective, Millsap is listed at 6-8 and Howard is 6-11 (both of those heights are a little generous). Howard isn’t a flat-footed, non-athletic big man either. Remember, before the back problems, he won a dunk contest. It wasn’t like Millsap was lucky and got a piece of the ball or caused Howard to simply miss the dunk, either. Millsap nearly swatted the ball out of bounds and into the courtside seats. Utah’s power forward met Howard at the rim and Millsap won. Embarrassingly so. Howard is usually the one doing the denying, but this time the tables were turned.