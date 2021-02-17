Dwyane Wade Hopes Anthony Edwards Will Become A Better Player Than Him

Both Dwyane Wade and Anthony Edwards Jr. were coached by Tom Crean, albeit many years apart, and while that’s the main tie that connects them, Wade believes that Edwards could one day surpass the standard set by him during his playing career.

Speaking on TNT on Tuesday night during a Timberwolves loss to the Lakers in which Edwards went off for 28 points, Wade described meeting Edwards during his junior year of high school while Crean was recruiting him, during a meeting in which the two watched film together and Wade saw Edwards’ thirst to get better.

“You set a bar so people can jump over that bar,” Wade said, “and I think he has the talent to be able to jump over the bar that I set, so I hope he do it.”

"I definitely think he can be a better player than I was. He has all the tools."@DwyaneWade has high hopes for Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/0CcSdPM3eK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2021

Still just 19, Edwards this season is averaging 14.8 points per game on just 39.1 percent from the field, but has been much better lately as a starter, scoring nearly 18 a night on 44.1 percent shooting. The Timberwolves’ season has fallen off the rails due to injuries to Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, but Edwards has been a bright spot.

And after Edwards told reporters he had been studying Wade’s game, the three-time champion praised Edwards and graciously hyped up the rookie’s talent.