Dwyane Wade: Chicago Is One Player Away

Dwyane Wade could’ve been THE guy. It was right there. He could’ve made all the difference. How ironic it is that D-Wade is talking about the Bulls when many argued Chicago is the place he should’ve picked, that his home should’ve become his real home last summer. While Chicago is one player away from being a championship team – and that one player could’ve easily been Wade had he agreed to a deal last summer – Miami isn’t really any players away. They are there now. They just have to win it. So it wasn’t like Wade made a gaffe by staying in Miami. But skill recognizes skill.
Wade told ESPN.com that the Bulls need just one guy to take the pressure off Derrick Rose:
“It would have to be a player that can take the pressure off him from making every play,” Wade said. “As a point guard, when you have to score so much, and have to make every big shot, and have to make all the passes, eventually it takes a toll on you throughout the season, no matter how phenomenal you are.
“So just someone who can come in and take some of that pressure away. That’s why I was excited not only to play with my friend but excited to play with a guy like LeBron, because it takes some of that pressure away from having to do it year after year after year. It saves you, your body.”
Any way you look at it, he’s right. It’s common knowledge to everyone around the league, everyone who covers it and everyone who watches it that the Bulls have a gaping hole at the two, and really don’t have a second player on the team who can create a shot. Luol Deng is a finisher, not a creator. Carlos Boozer is a finisher (although finishing inside isn’t his strongest suit) and not a creator. Look down through that lineup. Lots of defense. Not much creating.
Wade also praised Rose for the way he improved last year, taking everyone by surprise and going from “He’s gonna get it someday” to “Damn, he gets it” overnight. The respect level is definitely there. It should be. For now in the Eastern Conference landscape, these two teams will be battling every spring for the right to get a shot at the NBA Finals. And at this point, the difference between the two is that one guy.
Who’s the one guy Chicago should chase?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Actually, it comes down to the fact that Derrick is going to have to learn when dominate and when to facilitate rather more than the Bulls needing another guy. Luol Deng is sort of underrated but can score 20+ on most nights against most teams. Carlos Boozer missed damn near half the season and played hurt for most of the time he did play. We all know he can score. Even Joakim Noah upgraded his offense. Derrick’s not Allen Iverson or Russell Westbrook but he’s going to have to tighten up his decision making somewhat in order for the Bulls to get to the next level.
The next level? The kid was three wins away from the finals in his third year. Rose and Durant are 22 years old and have tremendous ceilings as players, its just a matter of maturing as players and losing right now in these early stages of their careers will only fuel them to improve their games. If Rose passed more to his teammates they still would have lost that series, point blank Wade is right the Bulls need a secondary ballhandler and creator.
if they did have one more guy that would be nice, an all out scorer like an old school jerry stackhouse. maybe michael redd, caron butler or some shoot first player like that. i remember what Granger mentioned going into last years playoffs about it being easier to stop one guy than a whole team of talented players. Chicago definetly needs someone to stretch the court and can handle/pass the ball and let Korver loose already
i think you guys meant:
” Wade also praised Rose for the way he improved last year, taking everyone by surprise and going from “He’s gonna get it someDAY” to “Damn, he gets it” overnight.
it was written somebody..but it sounds like someday would fit more appropriately
flow crazy.
[www.youtube.com]
The bulls need someone who can both shoot and defend the 2 spot at the same time. and as good as wade is he can only do one of those things. Until Wade can average .330 from 3 miami don’t have a chance at winning a title, and chicago wouldn’t either.
Miami Beat chicago because Lebron got Hot from 3 for a series, shooting well above his season and career averages while chicago didn’t have any shooters who could go shot for shot.
What a joke. Wade playing for the bulls would completely ruin Rose’s development. That’s the truth right there.
I feel like i was baited into this one by dime, but i’m still gonna post lol.
Wade is right, the Bulls do need another scorer. But that’s not all. I like Wade as a player and of course would have loved if he came back to Chicago to form the greatest backcourt ever with Rose. Would that have propelled them to a chip? possibly. Because that would also mean the demise of the Heat, who were the only team to beat Chicago in the playoffs last season. Could the Bulls have beat the Mavs with a line up of
PG – Rose
SG – Wade
SF – Deng
PF – Boozer/Taj
C – Noah
Yes they probably would have, but thanks to Wade and Lebron thats not going to happen.
But the perfect compliment to Rose would be Joe Johnson not Wade. Joey can handle the rock like a pg, shoot lights out, D-up well enough, and is a team player. Unfortunately Joe Johnson’s greed was above winning.
So now the only people that could get Chicago over that hump are big guys who are game changers like
Dwight Howard
Kevin Love
Pair Love with Rose and you got a fire and ice tandom where it’s nearly impossible to clog the lane because Love is a 40% 3pt shooter while also being a phenominal passer. Add that to him crashing the boards with Noah and they drive teams crazy. They would still need to make a few more moves like getting rid of Booz, bringing in a 2g and some other things, but this team could steal a chip in the next 5 yrs.
Pair Rose with Dwight Howard and IT’S A FLUCKING WRAP for the league. It’s hard enough to stop Rose by smothering him on the wing and clogging the lane, but put Dwight Howard on the weak side block and he puts in 30ppg just off open dunks. Double down or pay too much attention to Dwight on the blocks and you have Rose going one on one with your guards and easily getting into the wide open lane as one of the best finishers in the NBA. It would be like Shaq and Kobe all over again, but possibly worse because these two don’t have egos that will split up the team.
Wish rose and dwight happens…
@Chicagorilla: “Unfortunately Joe Johnson’s greed was above winning”…
Believe me, when all is said and done, professional basketball players are in it to make money. Joe Johnson was going to get nowhere near what he got in Atlanta had he moved to Chicago. Not to talk of the uncertainty that comes with players’ performances when they change teams (see Carlos Boozer/Chauncey Billups in ’10/’11). Don’t blame Joe for his decision!
@Promoman: “it comes down to the fact that Derrick is going to have to learn when dominate and when to facilitate rather more than the Bulls needing another guy.”
Everyone, and i mean EVERYONE, were expecting the Bulls to have another middle of the pack season last year… but Rose lead them to the best record in the league and soared above expectations, but apparently he didn’t do a good job knowing when to facilitate, and when to dominate?? how much better do you expect him to do ALL BY HIMSELF??
He does a pretty damn good job running that team if you asked me. I can’t think of another pg who could have done a better job lifting that team… CP3 may have done just as well, but better than the league’s best record with THAT lineup?? I don’t think so.
Did you watch last year’s playoffs? He TRIED to facilitate… he TRIED to get his teammates involved… but they weren’t responding. There’s only so much ‘looking-for-teammates’ a guy can do before he has to take the Bulls by its horns and take over if the teammates aren’t doing shit. Deng was doing his thing off the ball and defensively. Boozer was SHIT. The 2Gs try, but just aren’t good enough. Gibson played his role as an energy guy… same goes for Noah. <– Let's face it, NONE of those guys are going to get any offense going. Rose, AND ONLY ROSE, makes that team tick on offense.
They need one more dude who can make something happen for himself, and for teammates.
This guy is underrated and he’s a free agent. Reggie Williams from the Golden State Warriors. He can handle the ball like a PG, score, and defend. Here is his stat line.
Career Stats as Starter.
16.8PPG 3.6APG 5.1RBS 72.9%FT 34.4%3PT 47.5%FG
Stats starting at SG
17.7PPG 3.5APG 4.9RBS 72.0%FT 41.1%3PT 47.2%FG
Stats starting at SF
14.4PPG 3.8APG 5.8RBS 77.8%FT 5.93P 48.5%FG
Career High in 3PT shots made is 8.