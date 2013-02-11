Dwyane Wade Crushes A Reverse Dunk Around Dwight Howard

In Miami’s beatdown of the Lakers yesterday afternoon, Dwyane Wade scored 30 points and made 12 of 18 shots. But amidst the LeBron/Kobe worship, it feels like no one noticed. Wade also contributed on some of the best highlights, including this reverse jam around Dwight Howard. People have different definitions of getting dunked on, but mine always was: if you jump, you better not let that dude finish with a slam.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Should this count as getting dunked on?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.