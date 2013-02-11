Dwyane Wade Crushes A Reverse Dunk Around Dwight Howard

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Video #Dwight Howard
02.11.13 5 years ago

In Miami’s beatdown of the Lakers yesterday afternoon, Dwyane Wade scored 30 points and made 12 of 18 shots. But amidst the LeBron/Kobe worship, it feels like no one noticed. Wade also contributed on some of the best highlights, including this reverse jam around Dwight Howard. People have different definitions of getting dunked on, but mine always was: if you jump, you better not let that dude finish with a slam.

Should this count as getting dunked on?

