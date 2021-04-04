Saturday night produced one of the all-time great college basketball games, as Gonzaga and UCLA needed every second of 45 minutes to determine who would advance to the national title game on Monday. In the end, it was Jalen Suggs and the Bulldogs who came out on top, as he banked one in from just inside midcourt as the buzzer sounded to end overtime to give Gonzaga a 93-90 win.

That shot will go down in March Madness lore, right alongside Kris Jenkins’ national title winner for Villanova and Christian Laettner’s iconic Final Four winner against Kentucky, playing in every highlight package from now until the end of time. It wasn’t just the shot that was legendary from Suggs, either, as he knew it felt good off the release and sprinted over to the media table on the sideline and jumped up to celebrate in front of the sparse crowd in Lucas Oil Stadium.

After the game, Suggs said he’s always wanted to celebrate a game-winner like Kobe or D-Wade, who each have iconic celebrations on the scorer’s table. Wade, like so many other NBA stars of past and present, was in awe of Suggs’ heroics on Saturday night and joked that he jumped on his kitchen table after Suggs hit that shot — and offered some praise of the Gonzaga star.

ttps://twitter.com/dwyanewade/status/1378574015627894788?s=21

Jalen Suggs is built different! WoW! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 4, 2021

Suggs and the Zags have one more game to make NCAA history and become the first team in more than four decades to pull off an undefeated, national championship winning season. Still, no matter what happens against Baylor on Monday, that Final Four moment will live on forever and is something no one involved or watching will soon forget.