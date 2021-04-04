Getty Image
DimeMag

NBA Players Were In Awe Of Jalen Suggs’ Heroics In Gonzaga’s Final Four Win Over UCLA

TwitterAssociate Editor

One of the greatest college basketball games of all time took place on Saturday evening. After Baylor punched its ticket to the Final Four with a throttling of Houston, the assumption was that top-seeded Gonzaga would respond in kind by running 11th-seeded UCLA out of the gym. That didn’t happen — while the Bulldogs won, 93-90, it took overtime and a halfcourt buzzer-beater by Jalen Suggs to get the job done.

It was a game no one will ever forget, as the Bruins threw the kitchen sink at the Bulldogs and tried their best to upend their quest to end the season with the perfect record. UCLA’s gameplan, which was apparently “hit so many long twos that it seemed like it was designed to infuriate people who hate that shot,” almost worked to perfection, and it took a presumed top-3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft doing something phenomenal to keep them from victory.

Unsurprisingly, the NBA universe was as enthralled with how the game played out as anyone. And when Suggs’ prayer was answered, players took to Twitter to celebrate a Final Four tilt that none of us will forget any time soon.

Gonzaga will try to captivate the basketball-watching world when it squares off with Baylor on Monday. The bar is awfully high, but perhaps those two teams will figure out a way to one-up the Bulldogs and the Bruins.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×