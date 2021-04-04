One of the greatest college basketball games of all time took place on Saturday evening. After Baylor punched its ticket to the Final Four with a throttling of Houston, the assumption was that top-seeded Gonzaga would respond in kind by running 11th-seeded UCLA out of the gym. That didn’t happen — while the Bulldogs won, 93-90, it took overtime and a halfcourt buzzer-beater by Jalen Suggs to get the job done.

It was a game no one will ever forget, as the Bruins threw the kitchen sink at the Bulldogs and tried their best to upend their quest to end the season with the perfect record. UCLA’s gameplan, which was apparently “hit so many long twos that it seemed like it was designed to infuriate people who hate that shot,” almost worked to perfection, and it took a presumed top-3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft doing something phenomenal to keep them from victory.

Unsurprisingly, the NBA universe was as enthralled with how the game played out as anyone. And when Suggs’ prayer was answered, players took to Twitter to celebrate a Final Four tilt that none of us will forget any time soon.

Tough way to lose, gut punch, but so proud of Mick Cronin and the @UCLAMBB.. Things to build upon.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 4, 2021

What a shot!!!! Omg Gonzaga — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 4, 2021

WOW!!!!!!!!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 4, 2021

Baaaaaaaanggggg (Mike Breen voice) — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 4, 2021

Best college basketball game in a long time. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 4, 2021

Wow. Bruins I love you. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 4, 2021

😱😱😱 — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) April 4, 2021

That hurts.. damn — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 4, 2021

WOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOW. — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) April 4, 2021

What a game!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 4, 2021

I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

One of the best games I’ve seen in a very long time!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

Can’t imagine what that locker room must be like for those guys after the loss but UCLA and their entire program should be incredibly proud. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 4, 2021

EPIC game! Even tho the Zags won it I just wanna shoutout Johnny Juzang. Thanks for reppin, you have a bright future 💪🏼💪🏼 — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 4, 2021

The best college basketball game in March Madness…. WOOOW — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) April 4, 2021

That was crazy !! Hellevu Game👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 4, 2021

O.M.G!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Rui “Louis” Hachimura 八村 塁 (@rui_8mura) April 4, 2021

Wooooow. I called GAME!!! — Dorell Wright 🏁 (@DWRIGHTWAY1) April 4, 2021

I saw that coming — Evan Turner (@thekidet) April 4, 2021

Oh. My. God. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 4, 2021

OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

WOW SUGGGGGGGS!!!!!! — Kelly Olynyk (@KellyOlynyk) April 4, 2021

Jalen Suggs omg.. that’s league — John Henson (@Johnhenson31) April 4, 2021

Gonzaga will try to captivate the basketball-watching world when it squares off with Baylor on Monday. The bar is awfully high, but perhaps those two teams will figure out a way to one-up the Bulldogs and the Bruins.