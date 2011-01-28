Dwyane Wade or LeBron James: Who will lead Miami to a title?

It seems Dwyane Wade and LeBron James can’t help but complicate even the most simple questions regarding the dynamics of the Miami Heat. Whose team is this? Who is the go-to guy? Who is the playmaker and who is the scorer? Who should get the MVP votes and who should get the Best Supporting Actor nod? It’s never an easy answer.
Last night’s loss to the Knicks was a typical example. While LeBron struggled with his shot, Wade took over as the top offensive option. After scoring 19 points in the first half, Wade opened the third quarter with a run in which he scored 14 straight for Miami: Runners from the elbow that banked off-glass, turnaround J’s that caressed the rim before dropping in, finger rolls in transition, breakaway dunks, and-one layups in traffic … it was The Rite, starring Dwyane Wade. One time D-Wade spun Amar’e Stoudemire around on a pull-back move, then iced a baseline fadeaway while Amar’e looked for cameras to confiscate the evidence.
But then Wade faded entirely. He scored only one point the rest of the game, a free throw in the fourth quarter, and the Heat stayed in the game until the final seconds only because LeBron suddenly became a scoring force with coast-to-coast layups and drives to the rim. Both James and Wade had individual moments of brilliance, and while both also had excuses for the moments when they didn’t produce — LeBron was playing out of position at power forward most of the night, while Wade had to wear tinted goggles to help with migraine headaches — at the end of the night, those looking for simple answers still had none.
So who is Miami’s top dog?
Midway through the season, LeBron is averaging 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Wade is averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 boards and 4.2 assists. LeBron is taking 18.7 field goals per night, while Wade is taking 17.9 shots. Wade is getting to the foul line more frequently, though, attempting 9.3 free throws to LeBron’s 8.9 a night. Wade also has fewer turnovers, giving it up 3.1 times per game to LeBron’s 3.7 turnovers nightly.
There are intangibles to consider. Wade (28) is older than LeBron (25), and since he was in Miami first, many see this as his team no matter what LeBron does in a Heat uniform. Wade also has a championship ring, but then LeBron has two league MVP’s under his belt. And you won’t get anybody on the Heat, least of all Wade or James, to give an answer. Their philosophy is that this is everybody’s team — James and Wade and Chris Bosh take turns being the go-to guy and top dog.
During his pre-game interview last night, LeBron said that Miami is a championship-caliber team, then agreed with Wade’s earlier assessment that they are only playing at about 65% of their full potential so far — while reminding reporters that this group has only played 40-something games together. When they do get closer to 100%, who will be the player standing (if only slightly) ahead of the pack?
Maybe one doesn’t have to. Though NBA history tells us every championship team has that one identified top dog, these Miami Heat have already bucked the system in the way they came together in the first place; why couldn’t they break the mold and have a title team with two evenly-placed superstars? No one said you can’t have co-Finals MVPs.
Who do you think is Miami’s on-court leader? Who is their best player? Who is their go-to guy?
Gotta be Wade. LeBron is the playmaker (of course he can score) who gets everybody involved with his driving and passing ability, but to me, Wade is the better scorer. He’s got more of a killer instinct than LeBron, probably cause he’s gotten a ring without LBJ, so he knows what it takes.
The one who has won it all before. I still have flash backs of LeBron having no jumpshot and air balling a freethrow in the 2007 NBA finals. If the heat go on to win the NBA title while lebron getting finals mvp, then the throne is his. regular season championships don’t mean squat in my book. Show us you can do it in the finals “king”. Wade takes the cake for now.
I can’t really argue that Lebron is the most talented player in the game.
However, I think it is or should be Wade’s team and he should be the scorer/go to guy and Lebron is the playmaker. Though I admit I am Wade fan.
I think the fact that Wade carried all the crunch time scoring and ballhandling duties on a championship team gives him that title. That combined with all the ridiculous end of game Wade highlights make me believe he is the go to guy/scorer. Like earlier this year where he was draining deep threes to keep Miami in the Chicago game (even though they lost). Or a couple years ago when he hit baskets to send it to OT, double OT and then stole the ball and hit a running three to win it against Chicago. (Game where you see Brad Miller at the end of the game appear to curse disgustedly – “F_ckin Wade”)
Most of the end of game highlights I remember for Lebron are awkward fade aways. At crunch time Wade has shown that he will repeatedly go to rack to score or draw fouls for a whole series if he has to. I can’t remember Lebron doing that as much.
And we always hear that Lebron’s teams always sucked. Look at Wade’s championship team, hard to argue it was much better.
From what i’ve seen yesterday, its gotta be mario chalmers, cuz hes the one that gets the big shots
lebron by a mile
people keep forgetting what lebron did with this shitty cavs team wade teams even the year before they got beasley wasnt so talentless
plus wade is a superstar and a hall of famer and one of the best in the game
but lebron is historic
what he has done in his short career james is already historical
is a player for the ages nobody who has lived in these years will ever forget him
Why do people insist on trying to answer the question “Who’s team is this?” Why does it have to be anyone’s team? With the forming of the Heat this year, they redefined how teams are structured (we’ll have to wait to see how it works out). So if they’ve changed the game on us, why do we have to ask the same old questions? Yes there were teams in the past that had their “guy”, but that doesn’t have to be the case anymore.
if i needed a basket to win the game against any team im giving the ball to wade, no doubt. if i need 5 points with enough time left i’ll give the ball to lebron and i know he’ll make the right pass to an open man if available and once i get the game to 1 basket its wades show again. its hard for me to say this cause im a die hard lebron fan but wades speed, first step,jump shot, and finishing skills exceeds lebrons talents at this point in their careers,and like dude said before his ability to draw fouls. its just that wades attributes are so polished compared to lebrons but maybe 2 more years in the league, the last year of their miami contracts lebron may pull ahead…
Agree with #7
It’s so cliche, but there is no I in team (I can’t believe I just said that). I’m interested in teams that play well together and win games through collective effort. It’s true you need stars on your team to compete, but nobody ever won a game all by themselves, not even Kobe w/81 or Wilt w/100. They might have scored all the points, but they didn’t guard the whole other team.
LMAO @ Josh
Yeah im sure Wades teams with Chalmers and Beasley as his 2 wingmen were just as bad as Lebrons 60+ wins Cavs team..
LMAO
I mean Lebron is HISTORICAL YO!! lol
There doesn’t HAVE to be an answer to “Who’s team is this?” but there DOES have to be a leader on the squad. No question either one of them can be relied on to be the go to guy but that’s not the same as being the team leader. I know why they keep saying it’s no one’s team, mostly to help manage egos. But at the end of the day, regardless of whose team it is, there DOes have to be an alpha dog to lead them to victory. And to clear any misconceptions, the alpha dog does not have to take the game winner because a true leader will work out whats best for any given situation. If it’s him, then so be it, if not give up the rock. Which is already what they’re doing. So they really should own up and say that Wade or Lebron is the squad leader. My own answer would be give it to Wade because he’s earned it, and is battle tested. He put the Heat (with no disrespect to Shaq) literally on his back and killed the Mavs that year.
I like what DH said
Why does there have to be a main guy on that team.. it should be a different one every night considering what they said they were TRYING to do..
You gotta go to Wade in the 4th. He’s the better closer. It’s hard to argue against history. When they go to Lebron in the 4th, they lose. and when they go to Wade, they win. Just look at the stats not difficult to see.
BTW, @Austin, a couple weeks ago u brought up the talk about LBJ as MVP because, at the time the Heat were 0-2 w/o LBJ and 1-1 w/o Wade.
Have you taken a look at the stats for games without Bosh?? EVERYONE’s efficiency drops by 10 points. Their scoring averages drop. FG percentage drop. The offense stagnates. If totally fucks up their spacing.
So with that said, one can make the argument that Bosh is their team’s MVP. I’m not saying he IS the MVP. I’m just pointing out his value and trying to make a point that all 3 guys are just as valuable as the next guy. None of the Heat 3 should win MVP when guys like D-Rose are almost single-handedly carrying their teams.
@josh: “Lebron by a mile”
BAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
“wade teams even the year before they got beasley wasnt so talentless”
Take a look at the teams Wade carried into the playoffs. Tell me who was better than Antawn Jamison. Lol. I’ll make it easier. Name one of Wade’s teammates from his playoff teams (other than Haslem) who was MUCH better than Anthony Parker. Not “marginally” better… I said MUCH better than Parker. Lebron had former All-Stars as teammates in Cleveland. Wade had jack shit.
@Lakeshow: “I mean Lebron is HISTORICAL YO!! lol”
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!
He’s totally historical bro. Like….. totally!
2006 NBA Finals Team with points per game
Dwyane Wade 34.7
Antoine Walker 13.8
Shaquille O’Neal 13.7
Jason Williams 8.8
James Posey 7.3
Udonis Haslem 6.5
Alonzo Mourning 4.3
Gary Payton 2.7
Shandon Anderson 1.5
Jason Kapono 0
Michael Doleac 0
Wade led team in steals, second on team in rebounds, assists, blocks.
That team is worse than LBJ’s Cavs teams.
Its Wade, while lebron may drive the Heat, Wade is the force that runs it. When D-Wade is playing all out, his teammates follow suit, even lebron and bosh. The team feeds of his intensity because he hits the dagger shot, make the soul crushing dunk, the critical steal. You could make the same argument for Malone and Stockton. Lebron gets the stats but Wade is more efficient with his and will go to the rack for the and one or a chance at the freebie while Lebron is more prone to settle for jumpers even tho he is so much bigger. DWade makes that team go
I think the real question is..
Who has a better sense of fashion??
That blue velvet cardigan Wade is rocking is just plain awesome..
Or is that cashmere?? i dunno
@ Jay
Like FOR REALLY historically tho YO!!
Wilt Chamberlain was historic too.. just sayin lol
if wade doesn’t miss a billion ft’s last night, the heat don’t lose and this discussion never happens. wade was cooking up some major heat and seemed like he fell into the hudson and caught some pneumonia in the 4th. lebron was straight frustrated all game by the noncalls which certainly didn’t help. lastly, david stern is straight playahatin by not letting wade wear the oakleys he wants. personally, i want him to come out wearing some bret ‘hitman’ hart style shades so he can REALLY go to work.
Ok first off da Wades championship team was better than Lebrons 60+win cavs if dey wasnt then dey wudnt hav won da championship! Second it is Wades team all of da games dey lost dis year dey put da ball in James hands and he didn come threw except da Portland game, last nite Wade was in a groove the coach took him out and he lost it on top of LeBron takin bad shots! Dwade comes up wit the big steals in games on top of big fouls! So in a late game situation i wud give the ball 2 wade cuz its his team and whose ever open 4 tha shot trust that he`ll get it 2 dem! Thats Wat the team is missin Trust and they need 2 find it or they wont make it far in the playoffs! Btw i love Miami Heat win or lose!
lakeshow
you are kidding right?? lebrons team by a mile. look at the cavs now worst team by far in the league trade wade for bron straight up the last two seasons and the cavs dont win anywhere near 60. plus the heat are one of the top seeds. wade is great but bron is historical (im kidding but hes better than wade) hell of the three wade is least important one (not that bosh is better but a combo of bosh and bron imo win more than wade and bron).
@Ian -That Cavs team may not get 60 wins in the regular season but I bet they’re better in the playoffs.
And that Cavs team didn’t just lose Lebron they lost basically their whole front line. No Shaq or Z and no Varajao. Not saying any of those guys are great but that’s all their centers and their best forward/defender.
better in the playoffs??? ha you guys are putting way too much stock because the heat and refs won one vs the mavs. lebron always goes deep into the playoffs wade doesnt.
if you are counting on 45 year old shaq big z and varejao then it shows you had bad his team really was.
@ Ian
Noooooo im talking about the Heat Team the past 2 seasons.. You know the one with UNDERSIZED ROOKIE Joel Anthony STARTING at CENTER
you know the one with OVERRATED ROOKIE MARIO CHALMERS STARTING..
you know the team that Wade basically had to rebound, defend and assist for on top of score all the points for..
Come on now Ian you act like Lebron is the only person that left CLE.. Shaq and Delonte ring the biggest alarm to me.. not bigger than Lebron but big enough.. throw Shaq and West back in there and you got a decent starting 5.. oh and Big Z cut out.. the team was basically a defensive team with solid bigs and they lost all they bigs..
Mo
West
Parker
Varejao/Jamison
Shaq
looks a lot better than
Mo
Boobie
Jamison
Varejao
AND WHO THE FUCK IS THEIR CENTER NOW ANYWAYS???
Dont even try to compare what Wade has had the past 2 seasons to Lebrons teams the past 2 years..
It would be an insult to the tears Dwade had cried during those 2 seasons lol
Want further comparison??
Mo > Chalmers/Smush
Parker > Moon (switched up the SF,SG positions)
Jamison > Haslem
Shaq OR Big Z > Anthony/Magloire
The only matchup i would give the Heat would be whoever Dwade matched up with and if Haslem matched up with Varejao
THATS IT
I mean seriously tho Ian.. the 07-10 Cleveland teams were just as bad as the 07-10 Miami teams?? I mean seriously????
I didnt even get into the bench either..
@ Ian compare the below roster and playoff points per game to the 2006 Heat team above. Can you honestly say the below is a worse team? If so agree to disagree.
Cavaliers 2010 Playoff team and points per game
1 LeBron James 29.1
2 Antawn Jamison 15.3
3 Mo Williams 14.4
4 Shaquille O’Neal 11.5
5 Anthony Parker 8.3
6 Delonte West 6.7
7 Anderson Varejao 5.7
8 J.J. Hickson 3.5
9 Jamario Moon 3.5
10 Zydrunas Ilgauskas 1.7
Co-sign lakeshow above. I even think the championship team Wade had was worse than Lebrons team last year.
Mo Williams better than any guard on team other than Wade.
Jameson better than any forward. Shaq better in 06 but not that much better. Varejo at least as good as old/injured haslem.
And parker, west hickson and moon provide more depth than Jason Williams, James Posey, Alonzo Mourning, Gary Payton,
Shandon Anderson, Jason Kapono, Michael Doleac. At least two of those heat listed were starters.
Every time I see that Heat roster I can’t believe how bad it is.
If dey were so called better where’s their championship? All u hav is alot of guys dat scored better but didn score @ da rite times!
@ Nickel,
rest of team was better. Everybody other than Lebron on Cavs would be better than everybody on Heat but Wade.
Also, I think it was easier to come out of the East in 06 than last few years with suped up Boston and Orlando improving.
Da point ur tryna make isn’t bein made! The cavs dis year are jus about worse than da heat the year after dey won da championship! Dey only won 15 games dat year and lost wade due 2 a bad shoulder so my point 2 u is if dey were better how come dey hav Nuthn 2 show 4 it but a couple guys dat can score? If u take LeBron and Dwade off both teams during does times i wud expect da Heat 2 win each time dey played da my opinion! And rite now the Miami Heat is Wades team!
@ Nickel
You cant even aruge seeing this Cavs team not only is missing Lebron but 2-3 other solid players..
If they had those players and the same record you could say something but you cant..
So there is no arguement to be made on ur side..
And they were better they just ran into Boston.. and Lebron dont have what it takes to take his team to the highest level
OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Thats right i said it lol
Dats cuz Dwade does ooooooooooo das rite i said it lol!
@ nickel – There’s no way to prove it one way or the other but I still think if you look at the rosters and stats it seems like the Cav squad is better, or at least close enough that the main difference between the two is the top guy. And won guy won the chip and the other bowed out in the east.
It really doesn’t matter, but i don’t think there would be any chance in hell that Wade would’ve taken the 07 cavaliers to the finals like LeBron James, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Anderson Varejao, Daniel Gibson, and Sasha Pavlovic.Larry Hughes,Drew Gooden,Donyell Marshall,Damon Jones, Eric Snow,Shannon Brown,Ira Newble,David Wesley,Scot Pollard,Dwayne Jones. Now, ppl may say, but they got swept, THE MERE FACT THAT THEY GOT THERE WAS EYE-POPPING. They faced a much better SPURS team. Also, u give wade or kobe that squad, and they do not make the finals, granted, the eastern conference was weak that year, but the cavs did manage to beat a solid pistons team in the conference finals.
nobody should even care who’s team it is, remember this was all pre-meditated and them 3 agreed there is (no big dog/ all are big dog)in this. it will be one case in a given night. egos were already put aside just to make this happen, so why stir shit up?
lakeshow
no not the same but the talent level wasnt that big a diff that the cavs win 30 more games than the heat thats the point. i hate bron but only blind hater would call wade or kobe better than him. you like to compare talent and always talk about how kobe wins and lebron doesnt well sir the gap between kobes cast and lebrons is far bigger than brons vs wade.
btw please stop overrating that scrub named jamison he puts up stats never wins and bron only had him for half a season.
gasol alone is better than the whole cavs team bron had.
someone mentioned that the heat won with a worst cast than the one lebron had the last 2 seasons hahah sure and shaq was getting mvp talk still back then. not only that compare how bad the east still was only good team the pistons on their last legs and the finals they get who?? the mavs that got their with a magic play by dirk and an injury to amare.
matt
agree 1000 percent.
James Jones! :D
@MT. Pleasant – Look at the records to this point, the Cavs I think have a 3 game lead. With all the hype around the Heat they won’t come close to having a better record than last years Cavs.
@Lakeshow – You need that alpha dog, if there isn’t just like in a real wolfpack it creates confusion which is what the Heat look like on Offense.
Like Sir Charles said, this is Wade’s team, his city, his ring. That is funny, Lebron doesn’t have one of those three now.