Dwyane Wade Reacts to Brandon Jennings’ Bucks-in-Six Prediction (It’s Awesome)

Heading into the start of tonight’s Heat/Bucks playoffs series, Craig Sager asked Dwyane Wade about Brandon Jennings‘ bold statement that Milwaukee is going to beat Miami in six games.
Wade’s reaction is perfect. :58 seconds in:
Classy answer by Wade but with the right level of confidence.
people like B.J don’t know the difference between confidence and empty cockiness