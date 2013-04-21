Dwyane Wade Reacts to Brandon Jennings’ Bucks-in-Six Prediction (It’s Awesome)

Heading into the start of tonight’s Heat/Bucks playoffs series, Craig Sager asked Dwyane Wade about Brandon Jennings‘ bold statement that Milwaukee is going to beat Miami in six games.

Wade’s reaction is perfect. :58 seconds in:

