Dwyane Wade Says He Wants Kobe Taking A Game’s Last Shot

Guys were saying a lot of crazy stuff today, and if you were following us on Twitter (and me), you would’ve heard most of it. But nothing generated more conversation than what Dwyane Wade said.
On the first real official day of All-Star Weekend in Orlando, both All-Star Teams were available to the media this afternoon, and Wade was asked who he’d want to take the last shot if it wasn’t himself. His choice? Kobe Bryant.
“I’m taking the guy who’s done it before,” he said.
This is a touchy subject, especially around Miami after what happened last June. Some of the media guys pointed that out, and Wade basically told them he wasn’t afraid to voice his opinion.
(On a side note: It was interesting to hear Mario Chalmers say about the clutch gene: “Some people have it. Some don’t.” And later, Chris Bosh said Chalmers “loves those moments.”)
Was it a diss at LeBron? I don’t think so at all (For what it’s worth, Wade also said immediately after that if he had to pay to see one guy play, it’d be LeBron.). But it did cause an uproar on Twitter. Bryant has the reputation, and the experience, but is shooting only 28 percent this season in the fourth quarter or overtime when there’s less than five minutes left and neither team is ahead by more than 5 points. On the other hand, James – after years of high crunch-time scoring numbers – is also shooting poorly in clutch situations this year. He’s at 33 percent.
*stats via 82games.com
Do you agree with Wade? Who do you want taking the final shot?
if lebron/wade/kobe are on the same team… last posession, wade has the ball and is triple teamed can pass to lebron or kobe, what would/should he do? pass to kobe…
we don’t have to consider if either one makes the last shot… all would be forgiven, but if the last shot was missed, it would be much better having kobe miss than lebron…
why? although both lebron and kobe are not so ‘clutch’ as of late, wade (who’s won the chip) passing to lebron (who has not won) over kobe (who’s wone the chip*5) speaks directly to wade’s decision making ability… to the same reasons wade said… kobe’s done it before… even if he misses, the scrutiny would be on kobe and not on wade…
would have been a much better question if big shot rob was still in the game and (obviously) playing for the heat (because he only wants to play for contenders in the last 5 mins of the game anyways)… who would they pass the ball to….
Pass it to Will.
Derek Fisher is more clutch than Lebron!
I’d pass it to Sheed.
TAKING THE LAST SHOT IN THE NBA:
1. Kobe Bryant
2. Paul Pierce
3. Dirk Nowitzki
4. Dwyane Wade
5. Carmelo Anthony
6. Manu Ginobli
7. Ray Allen
8. Jamal Crawford (<<– used to be Brandon Roy)
9. Chauncey Billups
10. Rudy Gay
@heckler your list is on point only thing is I might raise Chauncey up some spots. Other than that you got it pretty close to correct
@AB – haha, was about to say, of course you want Kobe taking the last shot, but Kobe wants Kobe taking every other shot too!
@Heckler – good list, though I’d drop Dirk down to 5 behind the 2 right behind him.
WHAT ARE THEIR 4th QUARTER STATS IN THE PLAYOFFS THAT IS WHAT MATTERS REGULAR SEASON IS CONSIDER LAST SEASON
My list…
1. Paul Pierce – Maybe Kobe makes more game-winners, I don’t know the stats, but I feel like Pierce’s success rate is higher when he has to take them. Nobody has learned how to stop him from getting the exact shot he wants, and if he gets fouled, I trust him more to make the free throws.
2. Kobe Bryant
3. Carmelo Anthony
4. Dirk Nowitzki
5. Dwyane Wade
6. Deron Williams
7. Kevin Durant
8. Ray Allen — He’s be higher, but you have to draw up a play to get him his ideal shot; he can’t always create it himself.
9. LeBron James — Contrary to popular belief, he has hit a clutch shot or two in his day.
10. Tim Duncan — He’s also be higher, but you have to get it to him on the block; he can’t just clear out from the perimeter.
Where is Monta? That dude is fearless…
@ where is Chris Paul on this list? That dude is poison
@AB
What about Manu Ginobili? Not only does he hit game winners, he also makes plays and flops in the clutch. Who else flops in the clutch like Ginobili?
You guys with your list be killing me lol. Even when stats show that Kobe isn’t even close to being the best you still put him atop the list.
And Wade picking Kobe just goes to show that players don’t actually know shyt about basketball games they aren’t playing in. Most of their knowledge comes from Espn. This is why i would never consult a player when making trades or draft picks. Too many of todays players can’t see past their own jersey. Half of them don’t even know the strengths and weaknesses of their OWN teammates. Let alone opposing players.
1. kobe
2. paul p
@Chicagorilla — Also consider that players will often give the answer they think reporters/fans wanna hear. Even if D-Wade doesn’t really think Kobe is #1, he knows everybody else thinks Kobe is #1, so if he just says Kobe is less controversy and fewer questions about it later.
1. Melo
2. Dirk
3. Wade
53. Kobe
^yea, i agree. the guys in the nba don’t know “shyt”..a common casual fan like you knows WAAAY more than guys actually competing against them every year.
^to the cockroach in post 13
pierce first. that elbow jumper is money.
then dirk.
I don’t like him, but Melo is money.
Dirk, too.
Kobe? Eh.
Dirk has been in the top three in clutch rating (not just his percentage, also rebounding and other stuff) for probably 4 or 5 seasons in a row… he should at least be top three
1. Pierce, Dirk ,Kobe
2. Wade , Paul
3. Nash, Durant
4. Melo , Ellis
5. D.Fish
Paul PIerce he always makes the right decision being score,draw the foul or pass
Kobe is amazing but both him & Melo will still shoot wth the triple team on them
I have to mention Gilbert Arenas if a team would just sign him already man I hate Crash for playing so wild & hurting Gil. He was a PROBLEM.
Steph Curry & Nash because they get whatever shot they want
Lastly I can’t help it I’d go wth LIN WIN as well because of his IQ
I’m sorry Kyrie Irving makes honorable mention wth his late game heroics this year
Okay I’m know a reach a lil bit but what the heck. Brandon Jennings wth a coach that understands his game. Doc,Mark Jackson or Tibbs.
DEFINITELY GINOBLI/ALDRIDGE- MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE
anyone but Lebron, i’d take Sundiata Gaines over Lebron.
chicago
you are right these fools dont know that kobe shoots crap in those situations. (game winning play for me not the stupid kobe fadeaway with 3 people on him)
my list
manu
dirk
pierce
paul
sorry nash is my 5th
we’re not talking jumpshots here kids. we’re talking game winners. create your own shot scenario.
Big Wade fan, but it’s hard to go against Dirk specially after last year when he seem to have “gotten” it.
The fact that he’s a sweet shooting skilled big man who can shoot over fools. Yep. Dirk all day.
Why Paul Pierce and Kobe in the top 2 of almsot every list? To me, even this season as well, Dirk has been the guy to go to in the Clutch…