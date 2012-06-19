Dwyane Wade Says LeBron Is Best In The World; Someone’s Draft Stock Takes A Huge Hit

You have to give Dwyane Wade some credit. Even though he’s refusing to use the word “defer” in regards to his relationship with the King, Wade has conceded once again that LeBron James is arguably the best in the world, and that Miami is only as good as James is. Wade said this weekend to NBA.com, “For our team to be as successful as we need to be, we need him to be the best player in the world.” It might be obvious to anyone who watches, but for Wade to accept his current status, even if everyone else in Miami is still willing to kiss his feet, it shows how far this team has come. Even last year in the Finals, you could never tell how they wanted to play it during close games, and the team’s best players were never quite sure what to do with themselves with the game on the line. Now, everyone understands their roles, and the team often derided for being spineless in the clutch has won two straight close games on the biggest stage against two of the most ruthless “killers” in the league … The more reports that come out of Boston, the more convinced we are that the team won’t be blowing it up this summer and will instead return for the sixth year of their original three-year plan. The Celtics are planning on make a big pitch to Omer Asik, the Bulls’ restricted free agent center, and it isn’t to replace Kevin Garnett. It’s to KEEP him. Yep, Boston’s rock wants to return to the Bean – dude’s intensely loyal if you hadn’t noticed yet – but doesn’t want to return as a center. Imagine a frontline with those two? Opponents might not ever score … Of course, this was reported by a guy who’s also trying to argue the Dream Team was not the best team ever assembled because they had no point guard play and didn’t have much three-point shooting either. Maybe the team could’ve been better had Isiah Thomas not made more enemies than Jason Bourne, but citing perimeter shooting as a reason to downplay that squad? Who needs to shoot from deep when you’re dunking on every other play? … Speaking of free agents, Lou Williams and Jason Terry, nearly identical players if you take away the nine year age difference, will both be unrestricted free agents this summer. Both want to stay in their current situations, but yet can’t help but feel the pull of free agency. Terry truly values what he has in Dallas and has told us before that he wants to be one of the few players who can spend the majority of their career in one city. Williams on the other hand just wants to be shown some love. And money of course. The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting the Philly sixth man could get a deal around $40-45 million …
Dwyane Wade Says LeBron Is Best In The World; Someone’s Draft Stock Takes A Huge Hit
