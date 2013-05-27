Dwyane Wade Skies For A Sick Dunk Through The Middle Of Indiana’s Defense

Now here’s the Dwyane Wade we know. Not the flopping one. Or the Earth-bound one. Or even the elbow-throwing one.

Wade went for 18 points and eight dimes in Miami’s 18-point blowout of Indiana in Game 3, yet still didn’t always look like himself. He went through a similar stretch against the Pacers in last season’s playoffs, scoring only five points in an embarrassing Game 3 performance. He eventual erupted for 99 points over the series last three games, and then looked like himself the rest of the way. This season, though, his struggles are much more prominent. Did you know Wade has scored under 20 points in all but one playoff game so far? The Heat can probably beat Indiana even without Wade doing much, but against San Antonio — if these series play out as expected — he’ll need to get his knee right, and start doing a lot more of this.

