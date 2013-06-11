Dwyane Wade Stole A Pregame Speech From “Red Tails” To Inspire Miami For Game 2

06.11.13 5 years ago

Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight in San Antonio should be really, really fun. The Heat better come with the same emotion they had in Game 2, or else they’ll probably find themselves in a hole. Thankfully they have a secret weapon: Dwyane Wade‘s pregame speech. In the last game, he unleashed something straight out of the movie Red Tails.

What’s the best pregame speech you’ve ever seen?

