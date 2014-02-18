Dwyane Wade’s Surprise Locker-Room Makeover Might Make You Cry

There is so much a professional athlete can do with their fame and money to help local communities in need. But it’s not often that we see something that warms our hearts quite as much as the recent surprise Dwyane Wade and Gatorade dreamed up for Riverdale High School in New Orleans. Wade and Gatorade unveiled an amazing treat for Riverdale’s basketball team over All-Star weekend, and the student’s beatific response got us all teary-eyed when we watched.

The Riverdale basketball team got the wonder of a lifetime after their last home game during All-Star weekend. Wade and Gatorade organized a bombshell makeover for the dilapidated locker-room Riverdale had been currently using.

During Riverdale’s last home game on Feb. 15, the team got a shock they won’t soon forget. In less than an hour, unbeknownst to the team while they did battle on the court in the second half, the Riverdale locker-room was transformed into a pro-caliber venue. For a team in dire need of better player accommodations, Wade and Gatorade gave them a season-ending shocker that will live on with them forever. And frankly, we’re not likely to forget what we watched after seeing the twist at the end.

Watch as Wade gives the kids another huge reveal when showed up in the refurbished locker-room just a few minutes after the players walked in on their amazing new digs. We dare you to keep it together when you see the look of joy on their faces.

Just an incredible story from a weekend that Riverdale basketball players will be talking about for the rest of their lives. We might be doing the same.

How awesome was this surprise?

