Dwyane Wade Surprises A Fan & Attends Her Prom

Things are going so well for Miami right now that Dwyane Wade had some time to surprise a fan at her prom. An Archbishop Coleman Carroll student, Nicole Muxo, had asked Wade numerous times to attend school events with her, and on Friday, he showed up to surprise everyone.

The Miami Herald reports that Wade decided to attend after his schedule opened up in preparation for the Eastern Conference Finals. The NBA All-Star called Muxo just before entering the LaJolla Ballroom in Coral Gables to “to tell her to have a good night” yet didn’t specify that he was right outside. Shortly afterward, he surprised everyone, including Muxo, and ended up dancing and staying for 45 minutes. The experience was so fun that even Muxo’s date wasn’t mad.

