Dwyane Wade Used A “Hollywood As Hell” Backdrop At His Wedding

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union got married over the weekend. Everyone involved with the wedding reportedly signed non-disclosure agreements, so we probably won’t hear much about the actual proceedings. Still, several Instagram photos did make their way online and showed us how Wade turned a Joakim Noah quote into a wedding backdrop.



If you remember, after the Chicago Bulls lost to the Miami Heat in the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, Noah called the Heat “Hollywood as hell” in his post-game interview:

The reference was a dig at what Noah deemed excessive flopping and constant complaining to the referees from Miami’s side. Wade, in particular, has developed a reputation for embellishing the physical punishment he takes. A perfect example would be this phantom foul on Manu Ginobili in Game 2 of the 2014 NBA Finals this year:

So it was kind of cool to see Wade not only remember the “Hollywood as hell” comment, but incorporate it into his wedding.

Here’s a photo of Heat owner Micky Arison at Wade’s wedding:

As you can see, the backdrop clearly references Noah’s quote.

It should also be noted that it’s possible not all members of the former Big Three attended the wedding. We know Chris Bosh was there:

But it’s unclear whether LeBron James was at the wedding. On Wade’s wedding day, he posted a photo on Instagram which appeared to show him driving around his hometown of Akron, Ohio:

Of course, it’s not inconceivable he could have flown to Wade’s wedding later in the day. Given the media scrutiny his arrival would have caused, it was probably a good idea to avoid publicizing it on social media if LeBron was indeed attending.

One thing we know for sure: Noah’s going to get wind of this stunt sooner or later and will probably have a hilarious response to it.

