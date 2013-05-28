Dwyane Wade’s 6 Dirtiest NBA Plays

Let us be clear before we get into this: We are huge fans of Dwyane Wade (and LeBron James for that matter), just as we are fans of all players in the game that we love. We gave Wade his first national solo cover back in the day and have had a great relationship with him ever since.
But that doesn’t mean we have to sit by and ignore larger issues at play in the NBA involving Wade, James and every other player in the League. Today’s post on a national writer flat out declaring Wade the dirtiest player in the NBA gives us pause to look at the evidence.
Here are the six plays from Wade’s history of work that could be considered the “dirtiest” of the bunch. They’re not all clear cut – you could make the argument that some are just hard fouls, whereas others (like blatantly kicking someone in the groin) are inexcusable. Check them out and let us know what you think:
Dwyane Wade gets tangled up with Rajon Rondo in 2011 Playoffs, Rondo dislocates elbow:
This is probably the infamous of all of Wade’s plays, but again, you could likely make the argument that he didn’t do this on purpose.
Here’s wade defending himself after the game:
On the next page, Wade breaks Kobe Bryant’s nose and kicks a guy in the groin…
I’m glad somebody has the guts to see what I’ve seen for quite sometime.
Well done Dime. Maybe if you can help raise awareness and the backlash against it, the NBA might actually DO something about it…
TRUE!
What about Ron Artest? Who changed his name to Metta World Peace just to try and get away from the history of cheap and dirty plays? Need I remind you that he also threw away the shoe of Trevor Ariza? That he was included in the brawl at the Palace?
I sincerely believe that most of these plays were inadvertent. Like someone plans to dislocate someones elbow? I mean come on guys, give him a little bit of credit?
My “favorite” is when he broke Kobe’s nose in the All Star Game. For reals?