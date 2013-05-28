Dwyane Wade’s 6 Dirtiest NBA Plays

Let us be clear before we get into this: We are huge fans of Dwyane Wade (and LeBron James for that matter), just as we are fans of all players in the game that we love. We gave Wade his first national solo cover back in the day and have had a great relationship with him ever since.

But that doesn’t mean we have to sit by and ignore larger issues at play in the NBA involving Wade, James and every other player in the League. Today’s post on a national writer flat out declaring Wade the dirtiest player in the NBA gives us pause to look at the evidence.

Here are the six plays from Wade’s history of work that could be considered the “dirtiest” of the bunch. They’re not all clear cut – you could make the argument that some are just hard fouls, whereas others (like blatantly kicking someone in the groin) are inexcusable. Check them out and let us know what you think:

Dwyane Wade gets tangled up with Rajon Rondo in 2011 Playoffs, Rondo dislocates elbow:

This is probably the infamous of all of Wade’s plays, but again, you could likely make the argument that he didn’t do this on purpose.

Here’s wade defending himself after the game:

