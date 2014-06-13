Dwyane Wade’s Depressing And Distressing Game 5

When you’re blown out in the NBA Finals for the second consecutive game at home, it’s usually time to start point fingers, and the biggest culprit on Miami — aside from LeBron James‘ chef — was Dwyane Wade. After sitting out 28 games to remain fresh for game’s just like last night, D-Wade faltered when the Heat needed him most.

It’s not just that Wade was 3-for-13 from the field, although his shot chart was filled with more red than fair-skinned family on vacation in Mimai. He also struggled to contain Tony Parker on defense, and continuously got abused by Boris Diaw any time he switched on to him in the post (to be fair, Diaw was abusing just about anyone who tried to contain him)

Watch this sick defense Kawhi Leonard play by pressing Wade until he finally coughs it up:

Maybe if Wade shot better than 1-for-8 near the basket the Heat would have been in contention enough to make a push at home, but his 1-for-10 through the first three quarters meant the Heat were again stuck with a large deficit they just couldn’t overcome with the time remaining.

The Spurs are better, we all know that after they’ve dominated the Heat at American Airlines arena in two consecutive games for a chance to close them out on Sunday at home. But the Heat, LeBron James and an under-utilized Chris Bosh (again — he was 4-for-4 in Game 3), should think long and hard about whether one of the greatest off-guards in NBA history will ever be an elite player again.

Will Wade ever return to his all-star form?

