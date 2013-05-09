Dwyane Wade’s Grandma Jacket Costs More Than Anything You Own

05.09.13 5 years ago

Around 11 P.M. last night, Dime’s Sean Sweeney sent a text that read “Dwyane Wade was wearing his grandma’s couch in his postgame presser.”

Turns out, grandma’s couch is some super high-end stuff.

After the press conference, a local Miami TV station tracked down Wade’s stylist to get some info. Here you go:

Social media websites were abuzz Thursday night with talk about Wade’s colorful, patterned jacket.

So Local 10 turned to his stylist, Calyann Barnett, to find out more about it. Barnett says several high-end designers helped create the look.

Versace provided Wade’s jacket, shirt, and pants. Each item is from the designer’s spring 2013 runway collection.

Wade’s shoes were designed by Guiseppe. Barnett says they were a gift from Mr. Guiseppe.

Barnett had told Local 10 earlier this week that Wade would be wearing a lot of patterns and prints during Round 2 of the playoffs. On Monday night, he sported a Ferragamo suit and designer accessories.

So there you have it. Click on the top pic for a larger view.

