Dwyane Wade’s Grimy Block At The Rim On Vladimir Radmanovic

I’ve come to the conclusion that Dwyane Wade is the best player in the NBA at blocking shots at the rim.
What do you think?
Tyreke’s block against the Hornets was just as impressive
Tyreke's block against the hornets this past weekend was just as impressive
@ Michorizo

Yes. I think you did.
@ Michorizo
Yes. I think you did. But here’s some of D-Wade’s recent blocks at the rim:
Wade has been doing this for … well forever and still keep doing it. So I’d agree with Aron here.
Whether he blocks it or not Wade got some balls going up against the scrubs giving them a chance to posterize a superstar. He got caught last year against Gibson, wondering whos gonna get em this year
That was sick … he left his player in the corner and jump at the right time since he is much shorter than Rad. Fantastic
Not just the best in the league at that, he’s the best player in the league right now. Period. He was EVERYWHERE against the Cs.
Celts Fan – I agree Wade is not just the best player in Miami … he may be the best in the “L” right now.
dwyane wade has been the best player in the league for years.
i said he should have gotten mvp votes in 2007 when miami SUCKED and only won 15 games.
dwyane wade protects the rim better than half the bigs in the league.
MAN LAW:
if you are OVER 6’9, you should NEVER take a charge! get your punk ass up in the air and block the shot! guards, i understand yall are smaller, so i expect guards and smalls to take charges down low. but NOT you bigs.
dwyane wade puts yall to shame.
Stick to what you do best Vlad Radmanovic, shooting the 3 ball.