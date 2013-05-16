Dwyane Wade’s Huge Putback Slam Helps Shut the Door on the Chicago Bulls

#NBA Playoffs #Dunks #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Video
05.15.13 5 years ago

The Chicago Bulls knew they were up against it no mater what heading into tonight’s Game 5 against the Miami Heat. The fact that Miami was playing with a suddenly resurgent Dwyane Wade (18 points) created an obstacle that Chicago couldn’t possibly overcome.

Miami erased an 11-point second half deficit to come back and eliminate the Bulls. This Wade putback dunk with three minutes to go was one of the final haymakers landed by Miami to seal Chicago’s fate. His knee looks just fine here:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Dunks#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Video
TAGSDimeMagDUNKSDWYANE WADEMIAMI HEATNBA PlayoffsSmackvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP