Dwyane Wade’s Huge Putback Slam Helps Shut the Door on the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls knew they were up against it no mater what heading into tonight’s Game 5 against the Miami Heat. The fact that Miami was playing with a suddenly resurgent Dwyane Wade (18 points) created an obstacle that Chicago couldn’t possibly overcome.

Miami erased an 11-point second half deficit to come back and eliminate the Bulls. This Wade putback dunk with three minutes to go was one of the final haymakers landed by Miami to seal Chicago’s fate. His knee looks just fine here:

