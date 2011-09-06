EastWest x Mitchell & Ness “Shark Tooth” Snapback Collection

With summer coming to a close and the beach soon to become a distant memory, Mitchell & Ness and Long Island sneaker boutique EastWest have teamed up to bring you the “Shark Tooth” snapback collection. Known as a “Shark Tooth” snapback for its shark-like flat embroidery, this collection pays homage to that early-’90s steez when these hats first reared their fins.

The collection is comprised of two distinct styles: “Team Color,” which EastWest has the exclusive on until mid-October, and “Cream,” which will be available exclusively at EastWest’s three shops and www.eastwestworldwide.com. As the shop puts it, “With less than 144 produced of each, you’d have a better chance a being bitten by a Great White than running into someone biting your style.” And at $28 a pop, you might as well cop two.

